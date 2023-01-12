Albemarle Boys & Girls campus to open in April

The Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia is set to open its new Albemarle County campus in April, according to CEO Kate Lambert.

The new location was slated to open in August 2022, but supply chain issues delayed construction.

“I think anybody who has built a building in the last three years, since the pandemic, has experienced similar delays. So it's not a huge shock,” Lambert said. The project has cost $21.9 million — about $3 million more than its original estimate. The club still needs to raise another $1 million for the new campus.

Lambert said construction is 86% finished, leaving the Boys and Girls Club of Central Virginia on target for an April opening. The drywall and plumbing is completed, but flooring still needs to be installed and furniture will have to be brought in later.

The facility will be located on the same campus as Albemarle High School, Journey Middle School and Greer Elementary School, which the Boys and Girls Club of Central Virginia identified as an “area of unmet need.”

“We started conversations with Albemarle County Public Schools and law enforcement more than 10 years ago,” Lambert said. "There were more incidents of police reports in the area, and gang activity."

A 2017 report from the county school division found more than 1,000 students are in need of after-school programming.

The new Boys & Girls facility is scheduled to be open during the school year and all day during the summer, serving at least 300 kids daily, according to Lambert. Albemarle High, Journey and Greer have the option to use the club for professional development and classroom space, among other possibilities.

Families can join the club for an annual fee of $15 for teens and $35 for younger kids.

“We rely on our community support to make up the difference,” Lambert said.

She’s optimistic that the club can make a difference in kids’ lives.

“The Albemarle campus club is a beacon of hope. It’s going to provide opportunities for hundreds of youth every single year to succeed.”