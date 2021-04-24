Affordable-housing activists want changes made to city's draft land use map

Mathon emphasized that Charlottesville’s housing crisis is complex.

“There are thousands of people in the city of Charlottesville who are paying far more than they can afford for the housing that they live in," he said.

"Ideally, a family or household should be paying no more than 30% of their annual income towards housing costs. And there are thousands of families who are paying more than 30%, and there are many, many of those who are paying more than 50% of their annual income on housing costs because the cost of housing is so high here in Charlottesville,” Mathon said.

He said there is not one single solution to fixing this situation.

“[The housing crisis] requires a broad bevy of interventions and supports to address that," Mathon said.

"On the one hand, we absolutely need to be laser-focused on the creation of more long-term affordable housing options that are truly affordable to families in need. And on the other end of the spectrum, we need to be also pushing the lever to find ways to improve and increase people's incomes so they can afford what's out there now, and then everywhere in between,” he said.