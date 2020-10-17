Advocate's efforts serving sexual assault survivors nabs national honor

Hall volunteered with SARA while earning a master’s degree in education from UVa. In 1996 she joined as a paid part-time employee and in 2000 was hired as SARA’s client services coordinator. Five years later she joined the state organization.

“It was time to move away from direct services and work on the macro level, to try and make a difference for everyone,” she said. “Advocacy can be a very emotional and taxing job, although it’s nothing compared to the trauma of survivors. Still, you can’t help but be impacted by it over time. Being able to see the resiliency of the human spirit is something that keeps you going.”

After 24 years, Hall said she had learned to love the policy making aspect of her job and found her new niche at UVa.

“It was a time when I could finally imagine myself doing something different,” she recalled. “What I really enjoyed was the ability to analyze policy, to see an issue in front of you and analyze it. Does it have a police solution? Who do we need to bring to the table to get that done?”

With the global pandemic’s onslaught, policy matters matter more than ever, Hall said.

“We’re looking at who is suffering more due to lack of access to health care and how you can address making that access available,” she said. “It’s great to be a policy wonk and be able to make a difference.”

Bryan McKenzie is a reporter for The Daily Progress. Contact him at (434) 978-7271, bmckenzie@dailyprogress.com or @BK_McKenzie on Twitter.

