Fans of the recently shuttered Ace Biscuit & Barbecue won’t have to mourn the loss of the Ol’ Dirty Biscuit much longer.

Less than two weeks after the restaurant in Charlottesville’s Rose Hill neighborhood said it would be closing for good, Ace Biscuit & Barbecue announced on Monday that it would be reopening under new ownership.

“Ace is now under new ownership and will be back open this Thursday, March 23rd,” the restaurant posted on its social media pages on Monday night.

The restaurant did not say who the new owner was and did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily Progress on Tuesday.

However, it did assure customers in its posts, “The place you grew to love lives on and will be serving you the same great food.”

The barbecue shop’s original chef and owner, Brian Ashworth, announced the business would be closing on March 10 after 11 years in operation.

“This decision didn’t come easy, but is absolutely necessary for our overall well-being,” an Instagram post from March 10 reads. “We are broken-hearted, but also excited for what is to come. It has been a wild ride and we are happy you were a part of it.”

At the time, neither Ashworth nor other restaurant employees gave a reason for closing.

“Things just aren’t what they used to be and it’s time for us to move on to the next chapter in our lives. We’ve laughed, loved, and lost a lot these past 11 years. Thank you for the memories, smiles, and genuinely good times.”

Reached for comment at the time, staff told The Daily Progress to call back later. Tried later, phone calls went unanswered and emails bounced back.

Ace Biscuit & Barbecue, at 600 Concord Ave., has been serving up comfort food since 2012. Its menu includes a selection of pulled pork, fried chicken and waffles, vegetarian-friendly side dishes and a build-your-own-biscuit option.