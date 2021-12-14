A year after COVID vaccine availability, the trip is still long and strange

“Eventually we had success. With these things you always want them to work faster and be more extensive and there were frustrations along the way, but the fact is that we were able to really close that gap significantly and it is reflected in the kinds of admissions we’re seeing in the hospital now, for COVID,” said Bell, who also went into the community to support the COVID shots.

“In the early days, there was heavily over-representation by black and brown communities, and we’re not seeing that anymore. We still admit different demographics and age groups but we’re not seeing UVa being driven by those representative communities. They have relatively high vaccination rates, now,” he said.

When the first shots became available, there was high hope the vaccine would change the pandemic game, and it did. However, mutant viral variants coupled with viral and virulent politics has muddled the progress.

“The combination of the variants and vaccine disinformation, which has been its own pandemic, has put us in a spot where we have some pockets of the country and the commonwealth that have very good protection and some that are vulnerable to the virus,” Bell said.