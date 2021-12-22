3 new historical markers to line region's roads

Rapidan Baptist Church in Madison County will also receive a historic marker. The church traces its history to January 1773 when the congregation faced prosecution for refusing to comply with the laws that established the Church of England as the official church and religion.

In 1789, James Madison won the support of many local Baptists during his campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives by assuring the Rapidan church’s pastor that he would support a constitutional amendment guaranteeing religious freedom.

The marker will be placed at 150 Rapidan Church Lane. The church congregation sponsored the marker.

It could take as long as three months to erect the markers. The marker sponsors cover the $1,770 needed to make a new sign.

Virginia’s historical highway marker program began in 1927 with installation of the first markers along U.S. 1. It is considered the oldest such program in the nation. Currently there are more than 2,600 state markers, mostly maintained by the Virginia Department of Transportation, except in those localities outside of VDOT’s authority.