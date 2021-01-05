3 Georgia men face charges in Emmet Street shooting

The shooting is the sixth since October in Charlottesville, including four in which someone was killed. Two of the killings were described by police as ambush-style attacks in which dozens of shots were fired.

Police have said that there does not appear to be a link between the shootings.

Jamarcus B. Washington, 32, of Louisa County, was shot and killed shortly after midnight on Dec. 27 while in the 900 block of South First Street. No arrests have been made.

A person as yet to be identified was shot several times on Dec. 6 around 1:15 a.m. while in the 500 block of Ridge Street and was treated at UVa Medical Center. Police said the shooting appeared to be an ambush by the number of shots that were fired. They did not say how many spent shells they recovered. No arrests have been made.

On Nov. 28, Tanya Renee Wheeler, 31, of Charlottesville, was found shot in the head at about 5 a.m. in the 700 block of McIntire Road. Police said they collected more than 30 spent casings at the scene and also called it an ambush-style attack. No arrests have been made.

On Nov. 14, shortly after 9 p.m., Tiewan Levert Benston, 41, of Charlottesville, was found in the 800 block of Orangedale Avenue with a gunshot wound. He died shortly after being transported to the UVa Medical Center.