3 Georgia men face charges in Emmet Street shooting

Three Columbus, Georgia men are charged with robbery and using a gun to commit a felony in connection with the Monday fistfight-turned-shooting in the middle of northbound Emmet Street near Hydraulic Road, according to Charlottesville police and Charlottesville General District Court records.
The incident left a 21-year-old Fluvanna County man in stable condition at the University of Virginia Medical Center, police said. The man underwent surgery on Monday for gunshot wounds.
Jayden Lamar Riley, 21; Carsen Evan Dabbs, 20; and Zavien L. Goines, 19, were all arrested Monday after their Kia Optima sedan with Georgia plates was pulled over on Louisa Road, just short of the county line, by Albemarle County police.
The car and its license plate matched that of a vehicle that drove away from the altercation.
The Georgia trio is being held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail pending a hearing today in the city’s General District Court.
Police said Monday’s trouble began around 1:30 p.m. on northbound Emmet Street in front of the entrance to Kroger. Witnesses said five men began fighting in the roadway and one man pulled out a semi-automatic pistol and fired at least six times at one of the others.
Numerous other vehicles were traveling on Emmet Street when the incident occurred and several witnesses called 911 to report the shooting. They also expressed shock and dismay on social media with descriptions of events that closely matched those provided by police
Four of the men took off in the Kia, driving down Hydraulic Road. Witnesses gave police a description of the car and a license plate number and the vehicle was stopped about two hours later.
As the Kia drove off, the Fluvanna County man, who reportedly had been hit four times, was put into a friend’s car and driven to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital’s emergency room, according to reports. He was later transported to UVa Medical Center, which is a regional trauma center.
City investigators shut down Emmet Street from the U.S. 250 Bypass to Hydraulic Road for two hours to investigate the shooting, backing up traffic considerably. Photos showed at least six shell casings in the road.
Descriptions of the Kia were sent to area police and a county officer saw the car on U.S. 250 heading east. The officer followed the vehicle along Louisa Road waiting for other officers to provide backup before stopping the vehicle.
Witnesses said there was some indication that the men knew each other prior to meeting in the street.
“We believe this specific incident to be isolated in nature,” said Tyler Hawn, city police spokesman. “The motive behind the shooting is under investigation.”
Riley, Dabbs and Goines are all charged with robbery and two counts of using a firearm to commit a felony as a first-time offender. In addition, Riley and Dabbs are charged with malicious wounding while Goines faces a charge of conspiracy to commit a felony.
The shooting is the sixth since October in Charlottesville, including four in which someone was killed. Two of the killings were described by police as ambush-style attacks in which dozens of shots were fired.
Police have said that there does not appear to be a link between the shootings.
Jamarcus B. Washington, 32, of Louisa County, was shot and killed shortly after midnight on Dec. 27 while in the 900 block of South First Street. No arrests have been made.
A person as yet to be identified was shot several times on Dec. 6 around 1:15 a.m. while in the 500 block of Ridge Street and was treated at UVa Medical Center. Police said the shooting appeared to be an ambush by the number of shots that were fired. They did not say how many spent shells they recovered. No arrests have been made.
On Nov. 28, Tanya Renee Wheeler, 31, of Charlottesville, was found shot in the head at about 5 a.m. in the 700 block of McIntire Road. Police said they collected more than 30 spent casings at the scene and also called it an ambush-style attack. No arrests have been made.
On Nov. 14, shortly after 9 p.m., Tiewan Levert Benston, 41, of Charlottesville, was found in the 800 block of Orangedale Avenue with a gunshot wound. He died shortly after being transported to the UVa Medical Center.
Bryan Garick Hatcher, 44, of Albemarle, is charged with second-degree murder in the killing. He is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail pending a Feb. 11 hearing, according to Charlottesville General District Court records.
On Nov. 5, DreShawn McDonald, 27, was shot shortly after 9:30 p.m. while in the 900 block of South First Street, the same general location as the Dec. 27 slaying of Washington. McDonald later died at the UVa Medical Center.
Tajuan Rahmeen Allen, 22, of Fluvanna County, was charged in the shooting. Pennsylvania State Police, acting on a tip, arrested him Dec. 1. He is charged in Charlottesville for second degree murder and in Pennsylvania for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to Pennsylvania authorities.
He is being held in Allentown, Pennsylvania pending extradition.