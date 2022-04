A Gordonsville man was killed in single-vehicle crash on U.S. 33 in Louisa County late Monday when his car ran off the road and struck a tree.

Virginia State Police say Eric Ryan Lucas Hanner, 18, died at the crash scene where his 2001 Acura went off the right shoulder of the highway just south of Valentine Mill Road. The incident happened around 9:45 p.m.

Police said Hanner was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.