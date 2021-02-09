17 UVa students in Gibbons hall test positive for COVID

University of Virginia officials on Tuesday said 17 residents of Gibbons residence hall have tested positive for COVID-19, a little more than a week after students returned to Grounds.

Students and resident staff in the hall have been told to remain in their rooms for at least 24 hours to allow another round of testing. Officials hope to determine the extent to which the virus has moved through the hall and develop mitigation methods to stymie its spread.

“Residents who test positive for COVID-19 will be moved to university isolation housing. Residents who were close contacts of people infected with COVID-19 will be moved to university quarantine rooms,” officials said in a statement posted to the university’s COVID-19 information website. “UVa coordinates closely on all positive cases with the Virginia Department of Health and Blue Ridge Health District to support contact tracing and limit the spread of the virus.”

Officials said the school will “provide breakfast, lunch, and dinner to Gibbons residents, as well as enhanced personal protection equipment” and that staff would clean of common areas in the building.

According to UVa’s COVID Tracker, 5% of the school’s isolation beds and 12% of quarantine beds are now occupied.