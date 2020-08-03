The Virginia State Police in a filing this week defended redacting the bulk of its Unite the Right rally operations plan in response to a Freedom of Information Act request. The filing in response to a judges findings to the contrary argues that the portions of the plan that were withheld were properly redacted.
The response is the latest in a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed nearly three years ago by reporters Natalie Jacobsen and Jackson Landers, who is no longer listed as a party.
Soon after the Aug. 12, 2017, rally, Jacobsen and Landers — represented pro bono by attorneys from the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press — sued the city of Charlottesville, state police and Virginia’s Office of the Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security for access to city and state police plans for the rally.
Police were widely criticized for their response to the white supremacist rally, which ended with the murder of counterprotester Heather Heyer in a car attack downtown and the deaths two VSP officers in a helicopter crash.
Counsel for VSP has repeatedly argued that the information contained within the report is tactical and is, therefore, exempt from FOIA. Charlottesville Circuit Court Judge Richard E. Moore ruled against that argument in March 2018, ruling that the plan must be turned over. However, Moore also required the report to be redacted in camera so he could review the redactions.
After an appeal of this decision was denied by the state Supreme Court, VSP turned over a redacted report to the court and complainants in June 2019.
After the complainants argued the report was overly redacted, Moore examined in camera the redactions and submitted a letter outlining his findings in March, breaking down his thoughts for each page of the plan.
“Upon review, there clearly are some portions, parts, items, or information redacted from the report that appear to the Court not to be tactical plans or that at least would not jeopardize the safety or security of law enforcement or the public, or that I cannot say for sure are such tactical plans that might endanger the safety of law enforcement or the public,” he wrote.
Moore clarified that his judgment also is influenced by the chance that an event similar to Unite the Right could occur again and the court being ill-equipped to make rulings on tactics in the absence of specific arguments.
However, Moore wrote that many portions appeared to be incorrectly redacted and gave the police 10 days to respond, which was later extended to July 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Similar to how Moore’s letter was structured, counsel for VSP lists its arguments for the redactions, largely arguing that the portions excised from the report are tactical in nature or contain individual identifying information.
“Respondents have no further responses to additional portions of the Operational Plan ordered by the Court to be unredacted,” the response reads. “However, the above responses and lack of further responses to the Court’s removal of redactions in their entirety remain subject to the Respondent’s continuing objection that the entire VSP Operational Plan is exempt from disclosure under Virginia Code.”
The response also addresses an issue raised in Moore’s most recent letter that the state police brought up new exceptions related to cell phone and telephone numbers that had not been previously raised or briefed.
Counsel for VSP claims that these tactical exceptions were previously noted and that the Virginia Supreme Court has “rejected the concept of a waiver under FOIA when a public official generally invokes FOIA but does not initially and specifically cite to the appropriate exception.”
Based on online court records, it does not appear the state police have appealed Moore’s order yet, as his letter indicated that may be inclined to do.
No hearings are currently scheduled in Charlottesville Circuit Court.
