'Reject this form of thinking': Faith leaders say community key to combating racism

Faith and community are key to combating white supremacy, according to various interfaith leaders who spoke in two virtual events Wednesday.

Both events, which featured local faith-leaders from various religions, focused on the experiences of those individuals over the weekend of Aug. 12, 2017 and the work that has been done since.

“Praying With Our Feet: Religious Activists Remember the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville,” featured a panel of clergy who worked to combat the white supremacist views espoused at 2017 rally.

Moderated by Jalane Schmidt, an associate professor of religious studies at the University of Virginia, the panelists spoke candidly about their experiences and how the rally challenged and strengthened their belief.

Rabbi Rachel Schmelkin, who served as associate rabbi for Charlottesville’s Congregation Beth Israel from 2016 to 2020, said the rally served as a wake-up call for her and other members of the Jewish faith that it was important to actively combat white supremacy.

“I really had a deep sense deep within me that ignoring white supremacists and neo-Nazis was not an acceptable response to what was about to occur,” she said. “I think ... Jews know all too well that uncontested fascists quickly turns deadly.”

Don Gathers, a deacon at First Baptist Church, said that the training he underwent prior to the rally was heavy and instilled in him the fact that someone could die at the rally. After the rally was broken up by police as it devolved into violence, counterprotester Heather Heyer was killed when white supremacist James Alex Fields drove his car into a crowd on Fourth Street.