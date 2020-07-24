Plaintiffs in a Unite the Right lawsuit have requested a bench warrant of another defendant who failed to appear for a deposition.
According to the plaintiffs' recent motion, Robert “Azzmador” Ray is the second defendant to fail to appear for a deposition in the federal Sines v. Kessler case, filed on behalf of a slew of Charlottesville-area residents against organizers and participants of the deadly 2017 rally.
Ray was noticed of his June 13 digital deposition but failed to appear, “... thereby wasting Plaintiffs’ time and resources and further prejudicing Plaintiffs by robbing them of crucial evidence for this case,” according to the motion.
Ray, who was a writer for The Daily Stormer, played a “key role” in organizing the rally and recruiting attendees, according to the filing.
“Furthermore, as the Court is aware, Ray has willfully violated numerous court orders, failed to appear at multiple hearings and conferences, and doggedly avoided his discovery obligations in this case, including the Court’s most recent order dated May 18, 2020,” the motion reads.
Judge Joel C. Hoppe ordered Ray to appear for a July 29 deposition and warned the defendant that his failure to appear could result in the issuance of a bench warrant for his arrest.
"The Court expects Ray to appear and participate in good faith as required by the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure," Hoppe wrote.
Earlier this month, the plaintiffs also requested a bench warrant be issued for Elliott Kline, aka Eli Mosley, who repeatedly has run afoul of lawsuit requirements. He was fined and briefly jailed for contempt of court earlier this year.
Counsel for the plaintiffs wrote in a supplemental brief that Kline had reappeared and his deposition has been rescheduled for Aug. 12. However, they maintain that they are entitled to "reasonable attorneys fees" from Kline.
The court largely denied a motion to depose two law clerks who defendants have alleged have personal connections to one of the plaintiffs.
Despite a letter from U.S. District Judge Norman K. Moon denying that the two clerks had ever been involved with the lawsuit, James Kolenich, an attorney representing several of the defendants, filed a motion last month requesting that the two clerks be issued subpoenas and deposed by the defense.
Though that motion was largely denied, according to a document filed July 15, the two clerks reached an agreement with Kolenich and one of his clients, defendant Jason Kessler, to provide a declaration setting forth, “if, when, and how they communicated with plaintiff Elizabeth Sines from May 2017 to the date of declaration.”
The declarations will be submitted in lieu of sitting for deposition and providing documents.
Counsel for the plaintiffs also have rebuffed arguments for cost-shifting from defendant James Fields Jr.’s state trial attorneys — Denise Lunsford and John Hill.
During a telephonic hearing last month, Lunsford and Hill, who are third parties in this case, expressed frustration with the number of documents being requested from them by the plaintiffs. According to Lunsford, the sheer number of documents provided a significant burden on her law firm as she does not currently have a partner.
Hoppe indicated during that hearing that he was open to the idea of cost-shifting. However, in a motion filed earlier this month, plaintiffs’ counsel accused Lunsford and Hill of continuing not to supply respondent documents and delaying the process by six months.
“In short, there is no basis to make plaintiffs pay for Hill and Lunsford to comply with the subpoenas and the Court should not reward Hill and Lunsford with a cost-shifting order for their six-month (and continuing) failure to produce documents, repeated baseless motions (each of which requires Plaintiffs to spend the time, effort and cost of preparing a response), and refusal to take steps to lessen whatever minimal burden they had to comply with the subpoenas,” the motion reads.
Lunsford and Hill struck back, arguing that obstacles to document production were caused by others and that, as the attorney representing Fields on an appeal from his state trial, Lunsford needed to review each document before submitting to the plaintiffs in the Sines case.
“As Lunsford informed this Court, Lunsford does not have any staff or a regular intern,” the response reads. “Client files on Lunsford’s computer are confidential in nature and sensitive in nature whether they relate to Fields or another client.”
According to arguments within the response, there is a legal standard to non-parties, such as Lunsford and Hill, cost-shifting and all costs incurred by Lunsford were incurred while complying with the plaintiffs’ subpoena.
No hearings are set for any of the pending motions and it is unclear what impact, if any, the motions will have on the Sines v. Kessler lawsuit’s October trial date.
