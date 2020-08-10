Foundation continues to keep Heyer's memory alive

When Susan Bro and Alfred Wilson started the Heather Heyer Foundation, they thought it would be a small, local organization that would help a few students a year.

“Honestly, a lot of nonprofits disappear after two years and I was prepared for that,” said Bro, mother of Heyer, who was killed in a car attack at the Unite the Right rally on Aug. 12, 2017. “We were never expecting to be large. We were only going to be a little two-scholarship foundation.”

Yet, in the last three years, they’ve awarded 22 $1,000 scholarships to students from the area, as well as from across the country, who participate in or start their own social justice campaign. They are planning to continue to grow the program, though they want to make sure it's sustainable. In a few years, they hope to provide at least one student with a full ride to college.

“We're trying to go for longevity here,” Bro said. “... I'm hoping that we can continue and uplift more diverse voices.”

Of the eight annual scholarships, six are for local high school students and two are open to national candidates and someone in college. The application process opens in October and more information is available at heatherheyerfoundation.com.

Money determines how many scholarships they hand out, Bro said. The foundation is building an endowment with the goal of using the earned interest to fund the scholarships.

“We survived the pandemic,” Bro said. “Everybody's giving was down and, of course, the month of March just about tanked everybody, but our investments were wisely handled by our investment firm. So we survived it, and donations are picking back up. We want to be responsible with the money so that we don't run ourselves into the hole.”