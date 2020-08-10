Discovery documentary on Aug. 12 to air Wednesday

A two-hour documentary from Investigation Discovery will explore the events of the Unite the Right rally and their lasting impact on survivors.
“Impact of Hate: Charlottesville” will air at 9 p.m. Wednesday on the third anniversary of the deadly white supremacist rally.
“‘Impact of Hate: Charlottesville’ showcases the power of ordinary people who stepped up to do the right thing, and sparked a national conversation about our fractured past and the harsh realities of our present,” Henry Schleiff, an executive with Investigation Discovery, said in a news release.
The documentary’s premiere is one of several events planned to mark the anniversary.
Local activist and filmmaker Tanesha Hudson is launching a visual podcast, RACE, a conversation on Redefining and Restructuring Albemarle Charlottesville Equity. The podcast can be found at instagram.com/p/CDqBEX9jnCg/?igshid=18zequwtz5ab4.
In a virtual town hall Wednesday evening from the University of Virginia, a panel of religious racial justice activists will discuss why they decided to counter-protest and how theology and ethics motivate them to continue the work of racial justice.
Panelists include Deacon Don Gathers; Rabbi Rachel Schmelkin; the Rev. Osagyefo Uhuru Sekou; Jalane Schmidt, associate professor of religious studies at UVa; and Grace Aheron, a UVa religious studies graduate and communications director of Showing Up for Racial Justice.
The discussion will begin at 7 p.m. at google.com/amp/s/news.virginia.edu/content/praying-our-feet-panel-reflect-fighting-racism-august-2017-present%3Famp.
The Charlottesville Clergy Collective will host a virtual interfaith service on Wednesday, as well.
The service will be led by 30-plus faith leaders representing more than seven faith traditions and reflect on the events of Aug. 11-12, 2017.
It will take place from 6:30 to 7:10 p.m. on Youtube at youtu.be/vJUw9QpT6RI.
From 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, local activists are planning an event at Market Street Park during a gathering organized by Congregate Charlottesville, Defund Cville PD, SURJ Cville and the Charlottesville chapter of Democratic Socialists of America.
The Reclaim the Park event will include food, art projects, dancing and other activities. Organizers asked the media and police to stay away from the event.
“We ask that others respect that space by allowing it to be ours unequivocally,” organizers said in a news release.
The Daily Progress plans to report further on this event ahead of its occurrence, as well as to cover it the day of.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!