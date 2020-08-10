Discovery documentary on Aug. 12 to air Wednesday

A two-hour documentary from Investigation Discovery will explore the events of the Unite the Right rally and their lasting impact on survivors.

“Impact of Hate: Charlottesville” will air at 9 p.m. Wednesday on the third anniversary of the deadly white supremacist rally.

“‘Impact of Hate: Charlottesville’ showcases the power of ordinary people who stepped up to do the right thing, and sparked a national conversation about our fractured past and the harsh realities of our present,” Henry Schleiff, an executive with Investigation Discovery, said in a news release.

The documentary’s premiere is one of several events planned to mark the anniversary.

Local activist and filmmaker Tanesha Hudson is launching a visual podcast, RACE, a conversation on Redefining and Restructuring Albemarle Charlottesville Equity. The podcast can be found at instagram.com/p/CDqBEX9jnCg/?igshid=18zequwtz5ab4.

In a virtual town hall Wednesday evening from the University of Virginia, a panel of religious racial justice activists will discuss why they decided to counter-protest and how theology and ethics motivate them to continue the work of racial justice.

Panelists include Deacon Don Gathers; Rabbi Rachel Schmelkin; the Rev. Osagyefo Uhuru Sekou; Jalane Schmidt, associate professor of religious studies at UVa; and Grace Aheron, a UVa religious studies graduate and communications director of Showing Up for Racial Justice.

The discussion will begin at 7 p.m. at google.com/amp/s/news.virginia.edu/content/praying-our-feet-panel-reflect-fighting-racism-august-2017-present%3Famp.