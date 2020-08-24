Appeals court upholds rally convictions but says part of federal law may be unconstitutional

The 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals upheld the convictions of two white supremacists who participated in violence during the Unite the Right rally, but indicated part of an anti-riot law may violate the First Amendment.

The appeal was filed on behalf of Benjamin Drake Daley and Michael Paul Miselis, two members of the California-based white supremacist Rise Above Movement, whose members attended the Charlottesville rally in 2017, as well as two rallies in California.

Daley, Miselis and two other California men — Thomas Walter Gillen and Cole Evan White — attended the rally in Charlottesville with the explicit intent to harm Jewish people and people of color, whom they viewed as enemies, according to court documents.

After pleading guilty to federal charges in 2019, Daley and Miselis received 37-month and 27-month prison sentences, respectively. Gillen, despite not being depicted harming anyone at the UTR rally, received a 33-month sentence due to past criminal conduct, mostly revolving around marijuana. White, who accepted a plea agreement in November 2018, is currently out on bond and will be sentenced in October following various COVID-19-related delays.

Following their 2019 convictions in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia, Daley and Miselis challenged the constitutionality of the federal Anti-Riot Act, a seldom-used 1968 law.