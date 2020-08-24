Appeals court upholds rally convictions but says part of federal law may be unconstitutional

The 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals upheld the convictions of two white supremacists who participated in violence during the Unite the Right rally, but indicated part of an anti-riot law may violate the First Amendment.
The appeal was filed on behalf of Benjamin Drake Daley and Michael Paul Miselis, two members of the California-based white supremacist Rise Above Movement, whose members attended the Charlottesville rally in 2017, as well as two rallies in California.
Daley, Miselis and two other California men — Thomas Walter Gillen and Cole Evan White — attended the rally in Charlottesville with the explicit intent to harm Jewish people and people of color, whom they viewed as enemies, according to court documents.
After pleading guilty to federal charges in 2019, Daley and Miselis received 37-month and 27-month prison sentences, respectively. Gillen, despite not being depicted harming anyone at the UTR rally, received a 33-month sentence due to past criminal conduct, mostly revolving around marijuana. White, who accepted a plea agreement in November 2018, is currently out on bond and will be sentenced in October following various COVID-19-related delays.
Following their 2019 convictions in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia, Daley and Miselis challenged the constitutionality of the federal Anti-Riot Act, a seldom-used 1968 law.
The court agreed that portions of the law were overly broad, specifically in areas where the law encompassed speech that “encourage” or “promote” a riot, as well as speech “urging” others to riot. However, in part because of the actions of Daley and Miselis fall under conduct prohibited by the law, including committing acts of violence in furtherance of a riot and participating in a riot, the appeals court upheld the lower court’s decision.
“Because we also find that the discrete areas of overbreadth are severable — meaning that the remainder of the statute is constitutionally valid, capable of operating independently, and consistent with Congress’s basic objectives — the appropriate remedy is to invalidate the statute only to the extent that it reaches too far, while leaving the remainder intact,” the three-judge panel wrote.
The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals decision contrasts with a 2019 ruling from a California federal judge in a case against separate RAM defendants.
In both states, the defendants argued that due in part to its overly broad nature, the Anti-Riot Act is unconstitutional and infringed on their First Amendment rights to political speech. This argument failed to sway a U.S. district judge in Virginia but found traction in California.
In June 2019, U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney ruled in Los Angeles that the act went too far in regulating free speech.
The Anti-Riot Act, which was most famously used to prosecute the “Chicago Eight” for conspiring to start a riot at the 1968 Democratic National Convention, was unconstitutional on its face value, he said, because it criminalized advocating violence when no riot was imminent.
“Some posts express repugnant, hateful ideas,” Carney wrote. “Other posts advocate the use of violence. Most, if not all, are protected speech.”
The four RAM members were among the few to face federal charges related to the Unite the Right rally. The other notable case involved James Alex Fields Jr., who used his vehicle to murder Heather Heyer and maim dozens. Fields pleaded guilty to federal hate crime charges in 2019 and received 29 life sentences.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!