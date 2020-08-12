Activists, residents hold peaceful, unofficial event in Market Street Park to mark Aug. 12

Three years after violence filled Charlottesville, the scene Wednesday afternoon at Market Street Park where activists and community members gathered in remembrance took on a relaxed tone.

In the shadow of the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, which had served as backdrop for the deadly Aug. 12, 2017 Unite the Right rally and was now festooned with Black Lives Matter signs and anti-racists posters, organizers of the Reclaim the Park event offered people a chance to remember the events, proclaim their solidarity and reclaim the park as their own.

Expressing themselves through music and art on handmade easels, the event had a relaxed and reflective atmosphere. Organizers had declared the park a “community-built space,” and used personal vehicles to close the streets surrounding Market Street Park.

Clergy led the event off with a prayer circle and people brought coolers, chairs and tents as organizers asked attendees to not take photos or videos without consent and to wear masks and maintain social distancing standards. Speakers shared personal experiences and talked about the history of the Lee statue and racism in Charlottesville.

Among the speakers was Susan Bro, who said her daughter, Heather Heyer, showed up three years ago to fight for equal treatment of all people.

Heyer was killed in a car attack after the Unite the Rally was broken up by police when it devolved into violence between white supremacists and counter-protesters. The attack injured more than 30 other counter-demonstrators.