News: A desperate search for family and friends

Les Yakymchuk didn't sleep Wednesday night in Athens, Ohio. Neither did his mother in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Yakymchuk, a 29-year-old Ukrainian student at Ohio University, eventually connected with his mom over Facebook. Her neighborhood in Ukraine's capital was not under attack, but sirens warning of possible bombing drove her to an underground parking garage for shelter.

"Information keeps changing every 10 minutes," the journalism student said of Russian President Vladimir Putin's of his native land. "It's hard to filter."

Across the U.S., people with family and friends in Ukraine desperately sought to reach them. What had been a lingering threat had turned quickly into a full-blown war with Russia bombing major cities. Over Skype, Facebook, cell phone and every imaginable form of communication frantic people sought the fate of those they love.

The feeling for folks like Yakymchuk is of frustration for being absent, but also of forboding. The last face-off with Russia in 2014 came in a small, isolated section in the eastern part of the nation. The eight years since Ukrainians knew they faced an attack, but learned to live with it. "Now," said Yakymchuk, "the bombing is everywhere."

A surreal sense of uncertainty prevails, a kind of suspended animation.

When Greg Stricharchuk reached family members Thursday, the news was mixed. "Some of my family are very scared; others are seemingly calm," said the former American journalist who retired to Virginia. One relative worried because her son faced being called up to defend his country with no military training. "It's like volunteering to be murdered," Stricharchuk said.

