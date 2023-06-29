The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the race-conscious admissions programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina were unlawful. The decision is expected to curtail affirmative action at colleges and universities across the country, a policy that has been a pillar of higher education for more than 50 years.

The vote split along ideological grounds, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing for the conservative members in the majority, and the liberals dissenting. The vote was 6-3 in the UNC case and 6-2 in the Harvard case, in which liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was recused.

The majority found that Harvard and UNC's admissions programs violate the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment.

The impact of the decision is expected to set off a scramble as schools are now forced to revisit their admissions practices. It also could complicate diversity efforts elsewhere, when it comes to employment and other aspects of life.

“The student must be treated based on his or her experiences as an individual—not on the basis of race,” Roberts wrote. “Many universities have for too long done just the opposite. And in doing so, they have concluded, wrongly, that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not challenges bested, skills built, or lessons learned but the color of their skin. Our constitutional history does not tolerate that choice.”

How did we get here?

In both cases, Students for Fair Admissions, an organization dedicated to ending affirmative action sued on the grounds of discrimination. In the UNC case, the group claimed that the college’s factoring of race in admissions violated the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment. For the Harvard case, the group alleged that Harvard’s admissions process of using race as one of many factors in admissions violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by discriminating against Asian American applicants in favor of white applicants.

Both Harvard and UNC acknowledged that they use race as one of many factors in their admissions processes but said that their processes adhered to the requirements for race-based admissions outlined in the Supreme Court’s decision in Grutter v. Bollinger from 2003.

In the Bollinger case, the court ruled that considering race in admissions was constitutional because the goal was to achieve diversity, so long as it was done through a holistic review process and not through quotas.

Ruling

Roberts' majority opinion provided a lengthy detailing of the history of affirmative action in the United States, and he made clear that while Harvard and UNC’s admissions policies were well-intentioned, they were nothing close to constitutional.

Robert outlined that the colleges' admissions policies, in effect, served to discriminate against some applicants and gave a leg up to others unfairly.

“College admissions are zerosum, and a benefit provided to some applicants but not to others necessarily advantages the former at the expense of the latter.

“Because Harvard’s and UNC’s admissions programs lack sufficiently focused and measurable objectives warranting the use of race, unavoidably employ race in a negative manner, involve racial stereotyping, and lack meaningful end points, those admissions programs cannot be reconciled with the guarantees of the Equal Protection Clause.

“Many universities have for too long wrongly concluded that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not challenged bested, skills built, or lessons learned, but the color of their skin. This Nation’s constitutional history does not tolerate that choice.”

Robert’s ended his opinion saying, “Nothing in this opinion should be construed as prohibiting universities from considering an applicant's discussion of how race affected his or her life, be it through discrimination, inspiration, or otherwise. But, despite the dissent's assertion to the contrary, universities may not simply establish through application essays or other means the regime we hold unlawful today.”

Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, and Clarence Thomas wrote their own concurring opinions to the majority.

Today’s opinion overturns lower courts that ruled in favor of the colleges.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor authored a scathing dissent in the Harvard case.

Today's decision “rolls back decades of precedent and momentous progress. It holds that race can no longer be used in a limited way in college admissions to achieve such critical benefits,” she wrote.

“In so holding, the Court cements a superficial rule of colorblindness as a constitutional principle in an endemically segregated society. The devastating impact of this decision cannot be overstated. The majority’s vision of race neutrality will entrench racial segregation in higher education because racial inequality will persist so long as it is ignored.”

Jackson recused herself from the Harvard case because she had been on the university’s board of overseers but still joined Sotomayor’s dissenting opinion in that case.

In the UNC case, Jackson authored the dissent and was equally outraged at the majority opinion.

“It would be deeply unfortunate if the Equal Protection Clause actually demanded this perverse, ahistorical and counterproductive outcome," Jackson wrote. "To impose this result in that clause’s name when it requires no such thing, and to thereby obstruct our collective progress toward the full realization of the clause’s promise, is truly a tragedy for us all.”

History

Affirmative action emerged in the United States during the civil rights movement of the 1960s. It was initially introduced as an executive order by President John F. Kennedy in 1961, aiming to ensure that federal contractors did not discriminate based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin.

This order requires federal contractors to take affirmative action to promote equal employment opportunities for minorities and women. The policy was primarily intended to address the historical disadvantages faced by Black Americans.

The term expanded to primarily focus on education after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968 when students nationwide redoubled efforts to make colleges more representative of America. Less than four weeks after King’s death, Harvard’s dean committed to enrolling a substantially higher number of Black students than ever before which became the blueprint for colleges in the nation.

Over the years, affirmative action faced legal challenges. In the landmark case Regents of the University of California v. Bakke in 1978, the Supreme Court ruled that affirmative action programs in higher education were constitutional but banned the use of racial quotas. Essentially, the court said that colleges could not explicitly set aside a set number of admissions spots for racial groups.

Critics have continued to argue that affirmative action can result in reverse discrimination or perpetuate a focus on race or gender rather than solely on merit. Proponents argue that it remains necessary to address systemic inequalities and ensure equal opportunities for historically disadvantaged groups.

This isn't new

While the Court’s ruling today will certainly force many colleges to reckon with their current-day admissions policies, banning race-conscious admission in the college application process is not a novel concept. Nine states banned the practice prior to the ruling today.

California's Proposition 209, enacted in 1996, was one of the earliest and most influential bans. The proposition amended the state constitution, prohibiting public institutions from considering race, sex, or ethnicity in admissions, public employment, and contracting.

As a result, California's universities witnessed a decline in the enrollment of underrepresented minority students, particularly African Americans, and Hispanics, who faced challenges in accessing higher education. Nine more states also followed suit and adopted similar measures.

While the impact of state-level affirmative action bans varies across jurisdictions, studies and data have consistently shown a decline in the enrollment of underrepresented minority students in states where these measures are in effect. The bans have prompted educational institutions to explore alternative avenues to promote diversity and inclusivity, such as socioeconomic factors, outreach programs, and holistic admissions processes.

The long-term impact of the court’s ruling is yet to be seen. Moving forward, many experts predict the majority opinion today could affect not only higher education but potentially the workplace as well.