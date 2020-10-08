New podcast to honor memory of former Orange County standout Darius Minor

It’s been more than two years since former Orange County standout Darius Minor collapsed and died during a football workout at the University of Maine.
Minor's cousin, Rob Otey, plans to honor Minor’s legacy with a new podcast dedicated to spotlighting high school athletes that may get lost in the recruiting shuffle.
The Spotlight39 podcast, which is set to launch on Oct. 19 on YouTube, has been a labor of love for Otey, who watched Minor pursue his dream of playing at the next level.
“He didn’t stop touching people here in the area, but he made a huge impact on those he met in his short time at Maine," Otey said. "We all knew the player he was on the field, but he was even bigger person off the field. His infectious smile is one that will live with you forever. He prided himself in staying on the clean, straight and narrow road as he wanted to achieve his dreams. One of which came true the day he signed his official offer to play D1 football at Maine.”
Minor was an All Central Virginia selection during his senior season with the Hornets after missing his junior year before with an ACL injury. The injury hurt him during the recruiting process, and Division I college interest proved sparce.
Minor found his home at the University of Maine. After a visit to the Orono campus, he agreed to sign to play for the Black Bears. Minor collapsed and died on July 24, 2018 during a workout at the school. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Maine determined that Minor died from acute aortic dissection with cardiac tamponade with hypertensive cardiovascular disease.
The Maine football program dedicated the 2018 season to Minor and retired his No. 39 jersey. The Black Bears also named their Defensive Rookie of the Year award after him.
“He touched so many lives in the community as you could tell from the candle services just days after his passing,” Otey said. “I have been busy trying to figure out a way to keep his name and legacy alive ever since he passed. I came up with several things, which has been great.”
Otey said each year at Maine, on the anniversary of Minor's passing, they have held a vigil, including this year. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, he said the team arranged a Zoom call, which included current and former players and coaches.
“I actually went out to his gravesite with his younger brother, Cam, as well as my wife, his cousin and my daughter and laid his Maine jersey on his bench and spoke during it,” Otey said.
That prompted Otey to explore other options to honor Minor’s legacy. A self-proclaimed “outgoing personality with a passion,” Otey came up with an idea of a podcast to put the spotlight on kids looking for more looks or exposure from schools and coaches that may not have normally found them. He transformed his office space into his recording studio he affectionally calls “Studio 39” or the “Bear Cave.”
“The recruitment process was such a big and special part of his life,” Otey said. “I decided to go that direction. He was under recruited, even with all his talent. One college coach is quoted as saying he found a diamond in the rough when he saw him run at the Rivals camp. I decided to use my voice and give these kids of any school and sport, a place where the spotlight will be on them.”
The podcast will include athletes and coaches from all sports. In addition, it will include current college athletes sharing their stories and lending advice to young athletes coming up. Otey also has lined up interviews with players that have reached the professional level or made a smooth transition into the working world after their playing days are done.
Otey plans to start filming the first edition next week and expects to post several episodes every week.
“I would love to see kids get looks and exposure that normally they wouldn’t have gotten without this platform,” he said. “I would also like to expand after COVID and starting doing gameday visits across the nation, starting more so in the DMV and expanding out. Also, I’d like to go out and do campus visits and film so kids and parents will get a snapshot of what they have to offer.”
John Harvey covers Central Virginia high school sports for The Daily Progress and CVille Varsity. He can be reached at jharvey@dailyprogress.com or (434) 978-7250. Follow him on Twitter at @JohnNHarveyIII
