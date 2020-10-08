New podcast to honor memory of former Orange County standout Darius Minor

“The recruitment process was such a big and special part of his life,” Otey said. “I decided to go that direction. He was under recruited, even with all his talent. One college coach is quoted as saying he found a diamond in the rough when he saw him run at the Rivals camp. I decided to use my voice and give these kids of any school and sport, a place where the spotlight will be on them.”

The podcast will include athletes and coaches from all sports. In addition, it will include current college athletes sharing their stories and lending advice to young athletes coming up. Otey also has lined up interviews with players that have reached the professional level or made a smooth transition into the working world after their playing days are done.

Otey plans to start filming the first edition next week and expects to post several episodes every week.

“I would love to see kids get looks and exposure that normally they wouldn’t have gotten without this platform,” he said. “I would also like to expand after COVID and starting doing gameday visits across the nation, starting more so in the DMV and expanding out. Also, I’d like to go out and do campus visits and film so kids and parents will get a snapshot of what they have to offer.”

John Harvey covers Central Virginia high school sports for The Daily Progress and CVille Varsity. He can be reached at jharvey@dailyprogress.com or (434) 978-7250. Follow him on Twitter at @JohnNHarveyIII

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.