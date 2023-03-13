First-year head coach R.J. Smith will head into the 2023 season with an Orange County girl’s lacrosse squad both eager to learn and compete while juggling its youth and foundational leadership. Smith will lead a roster where just six of the 21 members are upperclassmen.

Said Smith, “We are basically just getting started and I’m as new to the game as they (players) are. I think we have a promising season and we’re just kind of getting off the starting blocks right now but, other than that, I think it’s promising. I have a couple of seniors that are taking lead so that’s good but we are relatively young as we have a boatload (nine) of sophomores which looks good for promising seasons after this year but this season will be a good learning curve for all of them and for the seniors to take leadership.”

As with any building squad, the Hornets will rely on a solid foundation of guidance from their upper classmates while tuning into a relentless mindset that is dependent on chemistry and commitment.

“Right now, I feel like everything is going smoothly so I have no complaints with this team as these ladies are excellent at listening and doing their jobs to their capability. Our first scrimmage was not as productive because people were getting adjusted to learning new positions and such but this scrimmage against Massaponax, I saw a lot more fight out of them,” said Smith.

As Smith readies his team for upcoming competition, an emphasis will most assuredly be to apply valuable information from a knowledgeable underpinning of basic strategies and implementation of such. Anticipating a quick transition of ball progression up the field with the hope of getting more offensive players than opposing defensive ones in the attack zone, he will employ an offensive scheme which allows for player movement in order to, hopefully, exploit the quickness of his squad.

According to Smith, “We are putting in plays that are new to them now because I’m coming in with playbooks and stuff so it is very new to them to run plays but, as they can see, when we do run plays, we do get good things out of it. I’ll be running a lot of motion type of plays in the offense, essentially a motion offense. It’s going to be very learn on the fly for them but we’re just ready to start off the season and to get rocking.”

The Hornets will open the regular season by traveling to Fredericksburg on Monday to take the field against James Monroe High School and host Charlottesville High School on Friday, March 24.