New app gets those who can help to those who need it

They’ve trained and prepared and now there’s an app to make sure that when they’re needed, they’re there.

The Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle Emergency Communications Center on Thursday announced the launching of two lifesaving apps designed to get those with training in CPR and operating automated external defibrillator, or AEDs, can get to those in need.

The idea of the two lifesaving apps – PulsePoint Respond and PulsePoint AED – will help residents and visitors in the greater Charlottesville region suffering from cardiac arrest get the care they need faster.

The technology allows for CPR-trained bystanders to receive immediate alerts when a cardiac event happens in a public place within about a quarter mile of their location. It also gives the trained person the location of the nearest AEDs.

“Other communities to implement this system have seen lives saved by adding this important element to the chain of survival,” said Sonny Saxton, executive director of the Emergency Communications Center.

“This year alone, our public safety communications officers have answered 9-1-1 calls for over 40 persons suspected to be not breathing or in cardiac arrest,” he said.

Getting there quickly makes a big difference.

“For every minute that someone with out-of-hospital cardiac arrest goes without CPR and defibrillation, their chance of survival decreases by 7% to 10%,” said Dr. William Brady, an emergency medicine physician at University of Virginia Health and medical director for Albemarle County Fire Rescue.

“PulsePoint alerts bystanders that someone needs help as well as the availability of nearby AEDs, enabling bystanders to provide lifesaving help before medical providers arrive on the scene,” he said.

Public safety leaders from across the region were on hand Thursday at the unveiling of the cell phone apps.

“A regional approach to public safety initiatives such as PulsePoint is not only an efficient and effective strategy, but it also builds and strengthens a united effort to create a safer and healthier community,” said Albemarle County Fire Rescue Chief Dan Eggleston.

“When it comes to cardiac arrest, every second counts,” said Courtney Lambert, Director of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital Emergency Department. “Having a tool like this in the hands of our community members will increase the survival rate of those suffering from sudden cardiac arrest.”

The app s may be downloaded at www.pulsepoint.org.

CPR and other training is available from a variety of community sources, including the Charlottesville Albemarle Rescue Squad, Charlottesville Fire Department, Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and UVa Health.