When Benjamin Netanyahu secured a fifth stint as prime minister after last year's Israeli elections, he headed a 64-vote parliamentary coalition more dependent on far-right and ultrareligious parties than any other in Israel's 75-year history. The risk of illiberal drift in Israeli democracy was clear, but so, as we noted at the time, was the wisest approach for Israel's friends, including the United States: to judge the new government by its deeds, not its words.

Regrettably, Mr. Netanyahu's first major initiative has been anything but reassuring. Pursuing a sweeping, partisan, reform of Israel's judicial system, along lines long sought by the right, the Netanyahu coalition has destabilized the Israeli body politic. It has alienated a wide swath of society - tens of thousands have taken to the streets in protest, including some 90,000 on Monday in Jerusalem - and worried the Biden administration. There is still time to avert a historic political crisis, but not much.

At issue is the role of Israel's Supreme Court in a system that lacks either a written constitution or other institutional checks on a parliamentary majority. How to protect the rights of minorities amid this improvised political order has never been fully resolved but, roughly 30 years ago, the court essentially asserted its power to do the job. In numerous cases - as when, in 2006, it ordered recognition of same-sex marriages civil conducted abroad - the court indeed served as a bulwark of individual rights. Yet its rulings, sometimes based on the "reasonableness" of a statute, often infuriate the religious right - as when, in 2017, it struck down a law exempting ultra-Orthodox religious school students from compulsory military service. The court has occasionally vetted settlement expansion on the West Bank.

The plan Mr. Netanyahu is pursuing reflects the Israeli right's long-standing grievances with the court, and reflects the right's policy agenda. It would give a parliamentary majority effective control over membership on the 15-member court, rather than the de facto veto power that its incumbent members currently enjoy. Most controversially, and potentially dangerous for minority rights, a simple majority of the 120-seat Knesset could override Supreme Court decisions that strike down laws. In addition to their substantive objections, many Israelis object to the manner in which Mr. Netanyahu seeks to make such fundamental changes: exploiting his majority to fast-track them through parliament rather than seeking consensus. Looming in the background is the prime minister's own legal predicament; since 2019, he has been under indictment for various corruption charges and his critics say he might benefit personally from a judicial overhaul.

In a rare address to his nation Sunday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog departed from his usually ceremonial role to warn: "We are on the brink of a social and constitutional collapse." Mr. Herzog leavened this drastic language with much-needed common sense, and hope, outlining a five-point plan for compromise. He acknowledged the right's legitimate concerns about democratic input on the court's membership, and about the freewheeling way it invokes "reasonableness" to strike down laws. He recommended more clarity and formal status for Israel's quasi-constitutional basic laws. Contrary to Mr. Netanyahu's protests that the reform would simply make Israel more democratic, however, Mr. Herzog strongly implied the prime minister's 61-vote threshold to override the court must be revamped. President Biden buttressed Mr. Herzog's message in a statement to New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman, reminding Israelis that "building consensus for fundamental changes is really important to ensure that the people buy into them so they can be sustained."

Throughout his career, Mr. Netanyahu has had a tendency to dismiss criticism, a tendency unfortunately reinforced by the recent words of a prominent judicial reform opponent - which opposition leaders disavowed - that seemed to threaten violence. Nevertheless, that habit would serve Mr. Netanyahu especially poorly in this situation, where many who oppose his plan are moderate business leaders, retired military officers or politicians who formerly aligned with him. They rightly worry about losing Israel's "soft power" as the Middle East's sole liberal democracy.

Certainly, the crisis distracts from what Mr. Netanyahu says are his priorities - a peace deal with Saudi Arabia and solidifying Israel's economy. He has said his support for judicial reform is unrelated to his own indictment and will be enacted based on broad agreement. He has never quite closed the door on negotiations. If Mr. Netanyahu was sincere about all of the above, he ought to have no problem taking the good advice, and the political off-ramp, Mr. Herzog has offered - while he still can.