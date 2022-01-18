Naomi, Charlotte Flair headline WWE event at JPJ Arena

WWE Road to Wrestlemania will return to Charlottesville's John Paul Jones Arena at 7 p.m. March 27 for the WWE Smackdown Women's Championship.
Naomi and Charlotte Flair will vie for the women's title. Look for universal champion Roman Reigns, Smackdown tag-team champs The USOs, intercontinental champion Shinsuke Nakamura, The New Day and many other stars. The card is subject to change.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com. For details, go to johnpauljonesarena.com.