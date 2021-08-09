Mystery Plant: This carrot family member displays powder-blue beauty

Let’s talk about the carrot family, the Apiaceae.

This is a very large family, known mostly from temperate parts of the northern hemisphere, with many genera, and many species. These species have been known since antiquity, and valued for a variety of foods, spices, flavors and medicines — and poisons. Your typical garden-variety carrot belongs to the genus Daucus, and carrots seem to be the best-known member of the family, hence the name “carrot family.” But, you could just as correctly call the Apiaceae the “parsley family,” or the “dill family,” or “celery family,” each of these belonging to a genus other than Daucus.

There aren’t any rules associated with common names of plants families, or species, for that matter, so you can give it any common name you want and be safe from the botany police. But the only scientific name for the family is Apiaceae. Actually, there is an even older name for the family — Umbelliferae — which, I fear, has fallen out of favor with botanists.