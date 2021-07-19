Mystery Plant: Buttercup family member has summer blooms, fall fluff

‘Poor little Buttercup!” Little Buttercup sold her wares to sailors aboard the H.M.S. Pinafore; that’s what Gilbert and Sullivan tell us in their comic opera. And she had a secret.

Now, a “buttercup” is usually thought of as a yellow-flowered plant that blooms in the spring and often has dissected, or cut-up, leaves.

All the buttercups of the world (there are lots) belong to the genus Ranunculus, and the name of this genus is used as the base for the name of the plant family — thus, the buttercup family is the Ranunculaceae. (By the way, the name Ranunculus comes from a Latin word meaning “little frog.” Buttercups commonly grow in wet, froggy areas. So there you are.)

It turns out that the buttercup family occurs nearly worldwide, and most of its members are herbaceous species, with showy flowers. The buttercup family also includes quite a number of popular garden plants, such as windflowers, columbines, clematis, delphiniums, monks-hood, nigella (or “love-in-a-mist”), Lenten rose and peonies. The flowers of these various groups include white, pink, red, blue, purple, or yellow, basically offering every color there is. In many of these plants, the flowers have no petals, and it is their sepals that are bright and colorful. This week’s Mystery Plant is not a buttercup, but it is one of the members of this family.