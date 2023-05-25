Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The murder charge against 38-year-old Charlottesville resident Tadashi Demetrius Keyes has been upgraded from second- to first-degree, according to an indictment discussed in court Thursday.

Keyes is accused of killing 36-year-old Charlottesville resident Eldridge Vandrew "Skeeta" Smith, who was fatally shot in his sport utility vehicle on Grove Street in Fifeville on Jan. 28.

Smith was a volunteer for an anti-violence group called the B.U.C.K. squad and was so well-liked that friends organized a memorial basketball game to raise funds for his family in February.

In Charlottesville Circuit Court Thursday, the suspect appeared on video and learned that his lack of assets and income meant that he could get a court-appointed lawyer.

"Please appoint me one," said Keyes.

Judge Claude Worrell then appointed Bryan Jones to represent Keyes and set a three-day jury trial to begin on September 26. Worrell also set a status hearing on June 5.

Arrested six days after the killing and also charged with the use of a firearm in commission of a felony, Keyes remains held without bail at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

