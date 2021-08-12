Mr. Postman
Mr. Postman would love a break from the shelter. Notes from his previous foster are below, but he would also... View on PetFinder
A Greene County woman, who was arrested and charged last weekend in connection to a possible sex crime against a family member, was in Greene …
The 41-year-old was a co-founder of the Whitest Kids U Know, a sketch comedy group.
Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.
Chandler interrupted the court proceedings, loudly saying “I’m famous on the internet.”
Several other people have spoken out against the policy, saying that it would violate the rights of parents, among other concerns.
“So now I wear a mask when I go out to the grocery store or go out to a public setting. I think that’s just good practice, knowing how rapidly spreading the delta variant is and that I don’t want to be responsible for spreading it to somebody else.”
Appearing virtually from the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, Rahiem Ladu Bolden sat masked in front of an jail logo, remaining largely silent as several city police witnesses were called.
“You can rest assured that the vaccine works tremendously well to keep you from having to go to the hospital, but you can spread it to others even if you don’t know you have it. That’s why it behooves us to mask when we’re indoors and avoid crowds.”
The monuments of Confederate generals that led to division, riots and ultimately death four years ago have come down, but many say Charlottesville still struggles with recognizing historic injustices.
“I think it was a mistake that [criminal] cases weren’t brought, and I think that it would have made a difference to folks to see that the commonwealth took a position that this kind of criminal activity is not to be tolerated in our borders.”