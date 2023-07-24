A Dog's Journey (2019, Children) Josh Gad, Kathryn Prescott FXM, 5:30 p.m.
Takers (2010, Action) Matt Dillon, Paul Walker VH1, 5:30 p.m.
Bruce Almighty (2003, Comedy) Jim Carrey, Morgan Freeman AMC, 6 p.m.
Last Holiday (2006, Comedy) Queen Latifah, Gérard Depardieu BET, 6 p.m.
Secrets at the Inn (2022, Suspense) Tamara Almeida, Spencer MacPherson LMN, 6 p.m.
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013, Children) Bill Hader, Anna Faris Nick, 7 p.m.
Django Unchained (2012, Western) Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz Paramount, 8 p.m.
Grumpy Old Men (1993, Comedy) Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau POP, 8 p.m.
Rooming With Danger (2023, Suspense) Camila Senna, Daniela Rivera LMN, 8 p.m.
Tag (2018, Comedy) Ed Helms, Jon Hamm AMC, 8 p.m.
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012, Action) Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone FX, 8 p.m.
The Fast and the Furious (2001, Action) Vin Diesel, Paul Walker SYFY, 8:30 p.m.
The Best Man Holiday (2013, Comedy-drama) Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs BET, 9 p.m.