Moura
Coach who helped give Tony Elliott his coaching start thinks Virginia is 'an absolute perfect fit' for him
Tony Elliott picking the UVa job isn’t a surprise to Bobby Lamb, the former Furman coach who employed Elliott in his coaching infancy on the Paladins’ staff more than a decade ago. “The Virginia job is an absolute perfect fit.”
University of Virginia undergraduates will see tuition, room and board and other fees rise over the next two years after the school’s Board of…
When Lavel Davis Jr. was a high school football star in South Carolina, he was recruited by then-Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott. Those interactions left a lasting impression on the UVa receiver.
A month before the case goes to trial, a federal judge has denied an attempt to add an expert witness to a lawsuit against an Albemarle County…
Tony Elliott was head-coaching material three-plus years ago at the Champion Forum. He's even more prepared today, writes David Teel.
The week-plus-long search is over. Virginia has its football coach.
A planned regional broadband project that will provide residents in 13 Central Virginia counties with access to fiber broadband service will r…
Charlottesville board, lawmakers briefed on plan to boost sales tax in order to pay for reconfiguration
"We've got to be able to address it where we can and when we can," state Sen. Creigh Deeds said. "This will give the voters of Charlottesville the ability to say we want to support the schools with an extra penny.”
As football coaching search continues, Virginia's Board of Visitors to vote on $10.3 million transfer of athletics funds
"More is needed. And everybody knows that.”
A group, led by IMPACT Cville, rallied to ask the Planning Commission to recommend allocating $3 million in funding to the Charlottesville Affordable Housing Fund.