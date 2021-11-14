More than 35,000 children were vaccinated in the first week of Virginia’s pediatric rollout

When that decline will occur, though, is difficult to predict. In many areas of the state, clinics have been busy but not overwhelmed with interest as they were in the early days of the adult rollout.

Bremo Pharmacy in Henrico, for example, has already held two pediatric clinics and filled up every slot, according to Tana Kaefer, the company’s director of clinical services. But the appointments have trickled in over the course of several days, unlike earlier in the year when the pharmacy would exhaust its capacity within a few hours or less.

“I haven’t gotten frantic calls like I did in the beginning with the adult vaccines” Kaefer said. But she said it doesn’t necessarily reflect a lack of demand. For one, state and local health officials now have months of experience in distributing and administering vaccines, which allowed them to quickly set up new clinics and allocate doses among doctor’s offices, pharmacies and other providers. As a result, many parents have a wealth of options when it comes to getting their children vaccinated.

Multiple children were vaccinated on Wednesday at a clinic organized by Neighborhood Health in Alexandria. (Courtesy of Neighborhood Health)