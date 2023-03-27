The Montpelier Foundation (TMF) has been awarded a $2.8 million dollar grant by the Mellon Foundation which will allow it to construct a memorial to the nation’s “invisible founders” — those persons enslaved at Montpelier and elsewhere whose contributions significantly impacted to the intellectual, economic and cultural riches of the fledgling democracy.

TMF and the Montpelier Descendants Committee (MDC) made the announcement Tuesday, March 21, in a joint written statement. Montpelier is the historic home of James Madison, fourth president of the United States and “father” of the Constitution, and the burial site of approximately 300 enslaved African-Americans who lived, worked and died on the 2,650-acre property.

“Our goal is to harness the power of public history, art and commemoration in innovative ways to reinforce transcendent values of national unity, healing and renewal,” said Katie Crawford-Lackey, director of Montpelier’s Robert H. Smith Center for the Constitution.

In the words of the press release, the memorialization project is also “a demonstration of structural parity between TMF and MDC.” Montpelier has a decades-long history of working with descendants of the enslaved and the community at large, beginning with efforts in the 1990s by Dr. Bettye Kearse, the late Carolyn French and Rebecca Gilmore Coleman to appropriately commemorate the gravesites of enslaved persons.

However, a three-year struggle began in 2019 between MDC and staff who supported parity and several board members who objected to the arrangement. The situation led to firings, re-hirings and resignations, but ultimately the MDC prevailed, nominating 11 new board members in May 2022 and achieving equal co-stewardship of the historic site.

With the memorialization project, TMF and MDC hope add to the foundation’s history of collaboration that started in the 1990s and has been revitalized in recent years. Montpelier will begin this spring with initial archaeology and surveying at the site, while simultaneously having conversations with descendants and members of the community at large, both informally and through a series of workshops. The entire process is expected to take approximately three years.

James French, who led the MDC’s efforts for parity and now serves as TMF board chair, described Montpelier’s model for community engagement as a partnership.

“The foundation will engage in various ways, both formally and informally, with the descendant community before proceeding to make sure that we have informed consent – that we’re aligned,” he said.

Community members will be asked for their input during every step of the process, from visiting the site with archaeologists to deciding on the design of the memorial.

“We want everyone to be involved. This is an American project that should be important to everyone in the country. We hope that everyone will support us and be proud of what we produce,” French said.

Those conversations and input will be especially important in telling an accurate narrative of a community for whom formal historical documents are often unavailable. In those situations, oral history can fill in the gaps and lead to new discoveries, French said.

“Unfortunately, slavery was such a horrific condition,” he shared. “People were treated literally as property, not humans. Material culture was hard to preserve under those conditions but where material culture could not be preserved, oral culture was preserved.”

French was also clear that telling the story of Montpelier’s enslaved community is a way to build upon, not take away from, the organization’s legacy of providing education about Madison and the foundations of democracy.

“It’s a foundation that represents a historical site and it will continue to honor the legacy of Madison and to be a place for education about the Constitution’s legacy and place in society today,” he explained. “All of those things are not in any way reduced, but strengthened by the presence of descendants on the board who have what we like to refer to not as skin in the game, but bones in the ground.”

“It’s really important that people understand that history is not a zero-sum discipline; what’s important is that we tell a complete story,” he continued.

According to French, accurate knowledge of the enslaved community at Montpelier will also lead to a better understanding of Madison himself, who lived on a site that had an estimated 28 enslaved residents for every free person.

“That tells you that today, an observer looking back might say that Madison lived, in fact, in an African-American community — one that was obviously extremely hierarchical and unequal, but a community nonetheless,” he said. “And all communities have some similar attributes. They have not just an economy; they have culture and social customs. There’s information that flows through them.”

Through its historical and archaeological research, Montpelier has discovered numerous examples of the flow of information in both directions between the site’s free and enslaved community members. Evidence of the enslaved community’s contributions to agriculture exist in the form of highly sophisticated irrigation canals that function to this day and resemble water management systems used in west Africa. Meanwhile, artifacts have been found at historical homes of enslaved persons that suggest a thirst for Enlightenment-period knowledge, such as an original 1791 copy of a popular text on the science of rhetoric.

Ultimately, TMF and MDC hope that the memorialization project will serve as a unifying force that benefits all Americans and better reflects the history of Montpelier and the nation as a whole.

“The purpose of this project overall is that we want all Americans to come and experience a broader and more complex origin story, and a more accurate one as well, so that we can all see ourselves in our origin story,” French said. “Our goal is, through a more complete history, to bring people together to heal what divides us and to reinforce the country’s commitment to its democratic principles.”

For more information about Montpelier, including upcoming events and workshops, visit www.montpelier.org. To learn more about MDC, visit www.montpelierdescendants.org.