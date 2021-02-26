Monticello swimmer Elisabeth Bendall commits to Northeastern

Columbia also was in the mix and was a viable option. The New York-based Ivy League school checked off many of Bendall's boxes, but could not offer the merit scholarship and co-op programs available at Northeastern.

“I was absolutely torn between Columbia and Northeastern, both of which I was so thankful to have as options,” Bendall said. “Columbia was incredible, but didn’t offer the job experience built into its curriculum. The Ivy League also doesn’t give out athletic scholarships and has very few academic scholarships, which made choosing it seem like a less-financially responsible choice. Northeastern was also the school I looked at that had the pharmaceutical sciences major, the others had biochemistry or molecular and cellular biology as options, which aren’t as good a fit for my long-term goals”

Bendall said Northeastern's location and environment also were factors. She liked the size of the campus as well as the proximity of everything on campus. Originally from Wisconsin, Bendall also welcomes the snow and cold weather and becoming acclimated to four full seasons of weather.