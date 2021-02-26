Monticello swimmer Elisabeth Bendall commits to Northeastern

Elisabeth Bendall’s first introduction to swimming was not a memorable one. She failed her first swim lesson at the age of 5.
“We still have a paper in a storage box somewhere certifying my failure in level one of swim lessons," Bendall said. "And I will always remember being picked for Marco Polo because I could never catch anyone.”
More than a decade later, Bendall's pool prowess has improved dramatically.
On Thursday, she helped the Monticello High School girls swimming and diving team win the first state championship in program history. In addition to being a state champion, Bendall is set to become an NCAA Division I swimmer after committing to swim at Northeastern University in Boston.
“I cannot put into words how meaningful this opportunity is,” Bendall said.
Bendall has come a long way since her early struggles in the pool and credits her work with Cavalier Aquatics in helping her become a more complete swimmer.
In three years with the Monticello High School swimming program, she’s become a two-time state champion and record holder in the 200-yard medley relay (1:44.17) and 200-yard freestyle relay (1:36.22). On Thursday, she added a team state championship to her resume after Monticello bested Western Albemarle to claim the VHSL Class 3 state swimming and diving title.
Individually, the junior has been a state finalist in the 200 IM the past three years. She finished fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke and was seventh in the 200 IM at this week’s state meet. She also is a two-time YMCA Nationals qualifier.
The journey to swimming success was an arduous one for Bendall, who played a number of sports, including soccer and lacrosse, as a child. She even made Monticello’s lacrosse team her freshman year but elected to leave the sport to remain in the water year-round.
Swimming is heavily rooted within Bendall’s family. Her mother competed in the breaststroke at the University of Wisconsin. The Monticello standout is proud to follow in her mom’s footsteps.
“Despite having never been a planner, I’ve known since seventh grade what career path I wanted to follow, so making this progress toward that felt amazing,” Bendall said. “Swimming in college was never really a possibility until serious improvements in my sophomore year, so I cannot describe how it feels to fulfill a dream so recently realized.”
The road to Northeastern started early for Bendall, who researched prospective colleges and swimming programs in the winter of her sophomore year, six months before the recruiting window opened.
“I set out with a clear goal in the recruiting process, prioritizing academic and career opportunities over swimming,” Bendall said. “Northeastern was near the top of my list. It was the only school that offered my top major of pharmaceutical sciences and also had an incredible curriculum built around the co-op program.”
Columbia also was in the mix and was a viable option. The New York-based Ivy League school checked off many of Bendall's boxes, but could not offer the merit scholarship and co-op programs available at Northeastern.
“I was absolutely torn between Columbia and Northeastern, both of which I was so thankful to have as options,” Bendall said. “Columbia was incredible, but didn’t offer the job experience built into its curriculum. The Ivy League also doesn’t give out athletic scholarships and has very few academic scholarships, which made choosing it seem like a less-financially responsible choice. Northeastern was also the school I looked at that had the pharmaceutical sciences major, the others had biochemistry or molecular and cellular biology as options, which aren’t as good a fit for my long-term goals”
Bendall said Northeastern's location and environment also were factors. She liked the size of the campus as well as the proximity of everything on campus. Originally from Wisconsin, Bendall also welcomes the snow and cold weather and becoming acclimated to four full seasons of weather.
“The city and student life played huge roles as well,” Bendall said. “Boston is far smaller and more connected, while New York’s magnitude causes many of Columbia’s internship opportunities and athletic facilities to be relatively far from campus. Northeastern’s beautiful facilities are also more tailored to modern needs and health science experiences, which I spent far too much time admiring through virtual tours. I know that I would be happier at a larger school in a more accessible city while pursuing something I love.”
The Northeastern swimming program, led by Roy Coates, was appealing for Bendall. Academically, the program’s average GPA ranks among the best in the country. In addition, she was impressed with program’s focus on strength training, coupled with its commitment to recovery and injury prevention.
Bendall attended her first swim camp in 2015 in North Dakota and one of the coaches she learned under was current Northeastern assistant coach Ryan Rich.
“I was able to pull out the booklet we received from a deep shelf and found his name, which really was a sign, now that I think about it,” she said. “The coaches seemed to like the time improvement curve I’ve had, as well as my enthusiasm for the sport and swimming at the next level.”
Bendall was recruited as a breaststroker and could develop into swimming in the 200 IM at Northeastern.
“The plan seems to be continuing my breaststroke power and endurance improvements, as well as focusing on my developing IM and spring freestyle strengths,” she said. “I already have a strong schedule with Cavalier Aquatics every week, so the transition and training load won’t be a huge shock to my body."
Bendall has come a long way since her initial disappointment in the pool. Now she is part of a state championship team and can call herself a Division college commit.
"Getting to call myself a college athlete further validates the work I’ve put in and gives me an incredible school and experience to look forward to," Bendall said. "Getting to make this massive decision allowed me to appreciate every sacrifice I’ve made and reflect on what’s most important — to focus on my future. Coming this far and celebrating with the people I couldn’t have done it without is easily one of the greatest highlights of my life.”