Monticello girls, Western Albemarle boys win state swimming championships

“This was the first time during this strange COVID season that I truly felt like a team again, which I think made us all pretty excited,” Moody said. “Once we were at the meet, we made sure we were the loudest ones there, cheering each other on every chance we got. The other seniors and I have been talking about how strong our team was going to be this year since we were freshman. This being my fourth state meet, it has been awesome seeing more an more girls qualify for states each year. It was an honor to be part of such a positive and hard-working group of girls. Going out as state runners-up is definitely a great way to end the season and my high school swimming career. I can’t wait to see how this team continues to support each other and improve in the future."