Monticello girls, Western Albemarle boys win state swimming championships

Last winter, Monticello had to settle for a second-place finish at the VHSL Class 3 state girls swimming and diving championships.
Twelve months later, the Mustangs finally had their day in the sun with a record-breaking performance Thursday at the 2021 VHSL Class 3 state championships at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center.
Izzy Bradley repeated as state champion in two events and Monticello broke two of its own relay state records as the Mustangs (267 points) edged Western Albemarle (239.5) and York (234.5) to capture the school's first state girls championship in any sport.
"It is hard to put into words what it's like taking a state title home to our school," Bradley said, "but if I could describe it in one world, I would say we're all feeling incredibly grateful."
Monticello set the tone early with a standout performance in the 200-yard medley relay. Bradley, Elisabeth Bendall, Athena Vanyo and Mariam Mithqal touched the wall in first with a time of 1:44.17 to set a new VHSL Class 3 state record, breaking the mark of 1:45.10 set last February at the state meet.
Bradley, Bendall, Eloise Weary and Vanyo set another state record in the 200-freestyle relay (1:36.22), besting the mark they set last year as well.
The quality swims didn’t stop there.
Bradley successfully defended her individual state title in the 100 backstroke (54.40) and followed that up by outreaching Fluvanna County’s Abigail Fuller at the wall to claim the title in the 50 free (23.24).
"Abby is an incredible competitor," Bradley said. "This is the third state meet that we've been neck-and-neck. It could have gone to either one of us tonight. I'm elated that I won for my team and happy that I've had Abby to race for so many years."
Vanyo added another state title to her resume with a victory in the 100 butterfly (54.83). The senior standout also garnered runner-up honors in the 200 IM (2:12.32).
Monticello’s depth was also on display in Thursday’s victory. Allison Bendall took sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.67) and Katie Jordan picked up big points in the 500 freestyle (5:20.57) with a seventh-place finish.
The Mustangs sealed the victory in the final event, as Weary, Allison Bendall, Jordan and Mithqal finished fourth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:41.82).
Western Albemarle entered Thursday’s swimming portion with a lead after earning the top two sports in the diving competition.
Emily Mandell (349.70 points) was crowned state champion in the 1-meter state diving competition, edging teammate Cecilia Bagner (312.60) for the title.
The Warriors held their own in the swimming portion too, thanks to a deep crop of swimmers.
Lily Fitzpatrick set a new school record with her second-place finish in the 100 breaststroke (104.74). Virginia Smith took home silver in the 500 freestyle (4:58.74).
In the relays, Kathryn Burr, Grace McCardle, Julie Addison and Casey Phillips placed second in the 400 free relay (3:37.05). Addison, Fitzpatrick, Ellie Schundler and Elke Beaumont were fourth in the 200 medley relay (1:49.61). Burr, Emma Johnston, Libby Addison and McCardle were sixth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:42.83).
Individually, Julie Addison finished sixth in the 200 IM (2:09.54) and the 100 backstroke (58.81). Burr was also sixth in the 50 free (24.81), Schundler (1:00.09) and Weary (54.81) were eighth in the 100 fly and 100 free, respectively.
For Fluvanna, Fuller finished second in the 50 freestyle (23.27) and third in the 100 free (50.91) to lead the Flucos. Lauren Davis also placed sixth in the diving competition (357.10).
Another title for Western boys
Western Albemarle captured its fourth straight VHSL Class 3 state swimming and diving championship Thursday afternoon at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center.
Matthew Heilman, Sam Johnson, Anthony Garono and Peyton Wray put an exclamation point on the title with a victory in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:18.22) in the final event of the day as Western Albemarle (374) outdueled Independence (266) and William Byrd (167) for the team title.
“We didn’t have a lot of first-place finishes like we wanted, including myself, but really what we wanted was to get points for our team and just mentally push through it,” Johnson said. “Overall, I’m proud that this team was still able to grab that championship and continue our legacy of winning.”
The junior garnered runner-up honors in the 200 freestyle (1:43.75) and the 200-100 butterfly (50.63) for the Warriors. He also teamed with Simon Wray, Heilman and Garono to pick up silver in the 200 freestyle relay (1:29.67).
Although disappointed he wasn’t able to defend his state title in the 200 free, Johnson was satisfied with his performance.
“One of the events that really stood out for me was my 100 fly,” Johnson said. “Considering I didn’t feel extremely good like I did last year. I was still able to drop a little bit of time and grab a second place.”
Heilman placed second in the 200 IM (1:54.45), while Noah Johnson was third in the 100 backstroke (54.44).
The Warriors' depth paid big dividends as they scored major points in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle with multiple swimmers earning top eight honors.
Garono was fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:46.55) and the 500 free (4:48.10) for the Warriors. Jack Smith placed fifth in the 200 IM and also teamed with Noah Johnson, Jackson Schundler and Simon Wray to finish second in the 200 medley relay (1:37.85).
Peyton Wray was sixth in the 100 backstroke (55.62) and eighth in the 500 free (5:00.15). Jonathan Alexander placed seventh in the 200 free (1:48.72) and 500 free (4:59.86). Schundler touched the wall seventh in the 100 fly (52.88)
In the diving competition, Trevor Donalson captured is first state title (362.50 points) and brother Wade Donalson was third (323.90).
Fluvanna County (127) finished fifth in the boys competition thanks to strong efforts from Gus Jones, who garnered fourth-place honors in the 100 fly (52.07) to lead the Flucos. Ahmad Woods earned sixth-place honors in the 500 free (4:57.98).
The duo also teamed with Hunter Strickland and Owen Strickland to finish in a tie for second-place with Western Albemarle in the 200 free relay (1:29.47). The same quartet was fourth in the 200 medley relay (1:39.53).
Ryan Taylor placed in two events to lead William Monroe. The senior swimmer was fifth in the 100 breast (58.99) and sixth in the 200 IM (1:57.29).
Albemarle girls take second
Grey Davis made the most of her first state championship meet, leading Albemarle’s girls to a second-place finish in the VHSL Class 5 state swimming and diving championships in Oakton.
The freshman placed in two individual events, including her first state championship, and a pair of relay events as the Patriots (254.50 points) finished second behind First Colonial (338).
Davis made her presence felt immediately with a victory in the 200 IM. She shaved nearly three seconds off her seed time to post an All-American cut time of 2:01.16. The Albemarle product also took home silver in the 100 fly (54.09).
She also teamed with Cameron Smith, Avery Huang and Rachel Murray to place second in the 200 medley relay (1:47.39). Davis capped the meet in strong fashion as she collaborated with Claire Moody, Maddie Wells and Huang to garner runner-up honors in the 400 free relay (3:32.41).
Emily Zhu, Sophia Yu, Rachel Murray and Claire Moody were third in the 200 medley relay (1:41.55). The same quartet placed third in the 200 free relay (1:41.51).
Individually, Huang placed third in both the 100 fly (57.40) and the 100 breast (1:07.11). Smith was fifth in the 200 IM (2:11.79) and Wells was fifth in the 100 free (54.46). Sophie Yu placed seventh in the 50 free (25.05)
On the boys' side, Teddy Cross and David King placed in multiple events as Albemarle (204) finished fourth at the Class 5 state meet.
Cross picked up runner-up honors in the 100 backstroke (50.78) and was fourth in the 200 IM (1:55.99) to lead the Patriots. King touched the wall fifth in the 200 freestyle (1:45.63) and the 500 free (4:46.69). The duo then teamed with Lance Elmore and Aidan Meyer to finish third in the 400 free relay (3:14.08).
Elmore was fifth in the 50 free (21.82) for Albemarle and Howard Zhu finished eighth in the 100 fly (53.28).
Cross, Zeke Brubaker, Elmore and Ryan Katstra placed third in the 200 medley relay (1:37.71). Luke Velasquez, Brubaker, Kastra and Aidan Meyer were third in the 200 free relay (1:30.63).
Moody credits the bus ride to the state tournament for setting the tone for Wednesday’s performance.
“This was the first time during this strange COVID season that I truly felt like a team again, which I think made us all pretty excited,” Moody said. “Once we were at the meet, we made sure we were the loudest ones there, cheering each other on every chance we got. The other seniors and I have been talking about how strong our team was going to be this year since we were freshman. This being my fourth state meet, it has been awesome seeing more an more girls qualify for states each year. It was an honor to be part of such a positive and hard-working group of girls. Going out as state runners-up is definitely a great way to end the season and my high school swimming career. I can’t wait to see how this team continues to support each other and improve in the future."
Blue Ridge on brink of a three-peat
Blue Ridge’s boys basketball team punched its ticket for fourth straight Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state championship game Thursday with a convincing 75-42 victory over Steward in St. George.
Derrick Jones poured in a season-high 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Barons extended its undefeated streak to 14 straight games.
Kobe Jerome, who just this week was named to the McDonald’s All-American game nomination list, celebrated with an 18 point, five assist effort.
Steward (7-3) gave Blue Ridge all it could handle early on as the Barons were only up by two after eight minutes of action.
That would be as close as the Spartans would get as Blue Ridge opened the second on a 16-3 run and never looked back as they cruised to the 30-point win.
Houston Emory tallied eight points and seven rebounds and was force inside. Maliq Brown, who received an offer from Syracuse on Thursday, added six points, four assists and three assists. Freshman Shanon Simango came off the bench to contribute eight points and five rebounds.
Blue Ridge will take on Norfolk Collegiate in Saturday’s VISAA state championship game. Game time is 5 p.m.