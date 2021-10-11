Monticello finishes seventh in VHSL Class 3 state tournament

The Monticello golf team finished seventh in the VHSL Class 3 state golf tournament on Monday at Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon.

The Mustangs finished with a team total of 56-over 344.

Bailey Bush shot a 41 on both the front 9 and the back 9 to finish with a 10-over 82 for Monticello. Bush got off to a tough start, double bogeying the first hole, but recovered to par the next six holes. Bush finished the round with 11 pars and one birdie.

Spencer Ratliff fired an 83, while Curt Huffman tallied an 87 for the Mustangs. Jack Eberi shot a 92 to round out the scoring golfers for Monticello. Griffin Young (100) and Connor Cahill (106) also competed for the Mustangs.

Abingdon won the team title after shooting an ever-par 288. All six of the Falcons' golfers shot in the 70s, led by Will Watson's 2-under 70. Abingdon topped second-place Hidden Valley by 24 strokes.

Lafayette finished third, followed by Spotswood, Brentsville District and Meridian. New Kent was eighth, finishing 13 strokes behind seventh-place Monticello.

Burton shoots a 75