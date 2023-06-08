It was a spring to remember for the Monticello High School boys tennis program.

Coach Paul Shepherd’s team made history when it captured the program's first Region 3C championship last week, then added to it on Monday when it defeated LCA to secure a berth into Thursday’s Virginia High School League Class 3 state championship match.

The Mustangs' storybook campaign came to a conclusion Thursday afternoon in Blacksburg when they dropped a 5-1 decision to perennial powerhouse Maggie Walker Governor’s School in the VHSL Class 3 state championship match at Virginia Tech’s Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center.

“It was a really great experience overall, from winning regionals to making state finals,” Monticello tennis player Jackson Landen said. “It was a really fun experience with all the guys and something I will never forget.”

Monticello battled Maggie Walker in most of the matches, but the Green Dragons’ postseason pedigree proved to be the difference.

"We lost to a worthy opponent," Shepherd said. "They were great sports.​"

Luca Bonfigli, the Mustangs' top player, won his first set 6-3 before Alex Percey battled back to win 6-3 in the second to extend the match. Percey then outlasted Bonfigli 10-7 in the tiebreaker to win the match.

At No. 3 singles, Monticello's Esteban Newell gave Akshay Pappu all he could handle in a 7-5, 6-3 loss. Maggie Walker's Ethan Choe then defeated Jonathan Belmares 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3 singles to give the Dragons a 3-0 lead.

The Mustangs got a spark from Landen on the No. 6 line. The freshman defeated Ryan Marks 6-1, 6-4 to post the first singles win in a state final in Monticello history.

“In the beginning of the match, I got off to a quick start and took the first set,” Landen said. “In the second set, he made a push, but I was able to come back and take it for the win.”

But the momentum would be short-lived for the Mustangs.

Maggie Walker's Carson Wang defeated Alex Trout 6-4, 6-3 at No. 4 singles, then Christian Walsh outlasted Nicholson Landen 6-4, 6-2 at No. 5 singles to secure the victory and the state championship.

Shepherd had nothing but praise for his team following the state final.

“These guys had a historic season,” he said. “They played their hearts out and supported each other the entire journey. Not the final result we dreamed of, but they have reason to be proud of how they played.”

Jackson Landen agreed.

“Although we had so much fun on the court, the best moments were off the court, hanging out with the guys,” Landen said. “It’s going to be sad to see the seniors go. They added so much to the team, but I’m very excited for the years to come.”

Even with the loss of Bonfigli in their singles lineup, Jackson Landen and his teammates are excited about the future of the program.

“Even though we lost the match, it has been one of the most amazing experiences being on this team,” Jackson Landen said. “I’m really excited for the future of our team.”