June 13, 1929 - May 27, 2023

Mildred Virginia Stokes Cosner, 93, passed peacefully and was welcomed into Heaven on May 27, 2023. She will be forever missed and loved by her daughter, Debra Dolmetsch (Jude Chabot); her granddaughter, Alicia Welch (Andrew); her great grand daughter, Brenna; her brother, Ronald Stokes (Bonnie); and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Mildred was born June 13, 1929, in Charlottesville, to the late Dennis and Muriel Stokes. She attended city schools, graduating from Lane High School. Mildred married Maynard Cosner in 1948 and was a wonderful homemaker as her daughter grew up. She found passion in caring for others-both her family, and her animals. Later, she joined the University Hospital as a secretary and enjoyed a career with them until her retirement in 1992.

In later years, Mildred delighted in tending her gardens, particularly growing vegetables and pink flowers, and loved to cook for her family when they visited. Her neighbors on Davis Avenue would often find her passing time on her front porch, visiting there with friends, and keeping a grandmotherly eye on the neighborhood children who would stop by to say hello. She was a life-long member of First Baptist Church on Park Street and found great joy in her faith. In her later years at Heritage Inn, she made new friends there with residents and staff alike and will be remembered by them for her stories and her smile. Special thanks is given to Sylvia Anderson who cared for her dearly until the end.

In addition to her parents, Mildred was predeceased by her sisters, Catherine Bagley and Viola Albert; her brother, Dennis "Mutt" Stokes; and her former husband, Maynard.

A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Hill and Wood Funeral Home in Charlottesville. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 5, 2023, at First Baptist Church, 735 Park Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902, with interment to follow immediately after at Monticello Memory Gardens.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.hillandwood.com.