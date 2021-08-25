Metropolitan Opera Live in HD resumes Oct. 16 with 'Boris Godunov'

The 2021-2022 Met Opera Live in HD season at the Paramount Theater will begin with bass Rene Pape starring in Modest Mussorgsky's "Boris Godunov" at 12:55 p.m. Oct. 16.
Subscriptions to the series and tickets to individual events will go on sale to Met members at 10 a.m. Sept. 2, Paramount Star Circle members at 10 a.m. Sept. 7, Paramount members at 10 a.m. Sept. 8 and the general public at 10 a.m. Sept. 10. All Met season-subscription seats from last year will be held until 10 a.m. Sept. 10.
The new 10-title season includes two new productions — "Rigoletto" and "Lucia di Lammermoor" — and four Met Opera premieres ("Fire Shut Up in My Bones," "Eurydice," "Don Carlos" and "Hamlet").
Other upcoming performances include the following:
■ 12:55 p.m. Oct. 23: "Fire Shut Up in My Bones"
■ 12:55 p.m. Dec. 4: "Eurydice"
■ 2 p.m. Dec. 22: Holiday encore of "The Magic Flute" (originally recorded on Dec. 30, 2006)
■ 12:55 p.m. Jan. 1, 2022: Holiday presentation of "Cinderella"
■ 12:55 p.m. Jan. 29: "Rigoletto"
■ 12:55 p.m. March 12: "Ariadne auf Naxos"
■ Noon March 26: "Don Carlos"
■ 12:55 p.m. May 21: "Lucia di Lammermoor"
■ 12:55 p.m. May 28: "Turandot"
■ 12:55 p.m. June 11: "Hamlet"
Starting Sunday, the Paramount will require proof of vaccination or proof of a negative PCR test within 48 hours before the performance, plus a valid photo ID. Masks must be worn by everyone, regardless of vaccination status, except when people are eating or drinking in their seats.
Single-event tickets are $25, $23 for seniors and $18 for students. Tickets for "The Magic Flute" will be $15, $13 and $11, respectively. Subscriptions are $225, $207 for seniors and $167 for students; "The Magic Flute" is not included in the package. For tickets and information, go to theparamount.net, visit the box office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays or call (434) 979-1333.