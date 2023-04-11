Travis Breeden of Dodson Glass & Mirror examines the damage from an overnight act of vandalism at the Consignment House on the Downtown Mall Friday morning. A manager at the antique shop, located at the Second Street crossing, said that nearby plants had also been uprooted.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Hawes Spencer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today