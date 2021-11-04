Mcardle column

Yet consider that for all the panic about Facebook’s monopoly power, it increasingly looks like a company at or near its peak. Forget the Russian conspiracy theories and the document leaks; Facebook’s biggest problem is that it has been struggling with younger users for years, and now Instagram appears to be losing its youthful luster as well. If Facebook doesn’t find some way to get the youths on board, it will eventually begin to shrink. Because the value of a social media service lies in the connections it makes to other users, a collapsing user base tends to be self-accelerating. With each decline, the network becomes less valuable to remaining users.