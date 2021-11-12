Matchup breakdowns: Notre Dame at Virginia

A look at who has the edge in Saturday night's nationally televised clash between Notre Dame and Virginia.
Quarterbacks
Brennan Armstrong is second in the country in passing (395.22 yards per game), but has been day-to-day this week after suffering an apparent rib injury that knocked him out of UVa’s loss at BYU on Oct. 30. Notre Dame starts Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan, who has 13 passes for touchdowns compared to only four interceptions, but freshman Tyler Buchner, a running threat, will see action, too. Edge: Virginia (assuming Armstrong plays)
Running backs
Notre Dame features Kyren Williams, who is dynamic in the running game and as a receiver. He had 95 rushing yards, two rushing scores and seven catches while tallying 176 all-purpose yards last week against Navy to mark his third straight game with at least 150 all-purpose yards. The Irish will use Virginia native Chris Tyree at the position also. UVa senior Wayne Taulapapa has 290 rushing yards and two rushing scores this fall. Edge: Notre Dame
Receivers/tight ends
UVa wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks has nine touchdown catches, which is tied for the sixth most in all of the FBS. Fellow receiver Billy Kemp and tight end Jelani Woods each have six touchdown grabs. Notre Dame’s best receiver is Kevin Austin Jr. Edge: Virginia
Offensive line
Because of injuries, Notre Dame has used nine different starters on its O-Line this season and that includes four different left tackles. Freshman Joe Alt started the last four contests at left tackle for the Irish, who are 97th in the country for rushing offense and 117th nationally for sacks allowed. Edge: Virginia
Defensive line
Notre Dame gets to the passer more frequently than Virginia does. Standout edge rusher Isaiah Foskey is tied for seventh in the country with nine sacks to average one sack per game. UVa has only 12 sacks as a team. Edge: Notre Dame
Linebackers
Though UVa’s defense didn’t play particularly well at BYU, it wasn’t because linebacker Nick Jackson lacked production. He tallied 16 total tackles to give himself five double-digit tackle performances this fall. Notre Dame’s Drew White and Jack Kiser have combined for 72 total tackles. Edge: Push
Secondary
With Notre Dame standout defensive back Kyle Hamilton’s status up in the air for Saturday, at least according to Irish coach Brian Kelly’s update earlier this week, Notre Dame could be without one of its best defenders and cover players. The Irish still have two others in the defensive backfield — Cam Hart and DJ Brown — with multiple interceptions. UVa safety Joey Blount has interceptions in two of the Cavaliers’ last three games. Edge: Notre Dame
Special teams
Notre Dame kicker Jonathan Doerer is 32-of-33 on extra-point attempts and is 13-of-17 on field-goal tries. Virginia kicker Brendan Farrell is 8-of-9 on field-goal tries, which includes making a long of 43 against Miami, and he’s perfect on 26 point-after attempts. UVa punter Jacob Finn is averaging 1.4 more yards per punt than Notre Dame’s Jay Bramblett. Edge: Push