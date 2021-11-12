Matchup breakdowns: Notre Dame at Virginia

Offensive line

Because of injuries, Notre Dame has used nine different starters on its O-Line this season and that includes four different left tackles. Freshman Joe Alt started the last four contests at left tackle for the Irish, who are 97th in the country for rushing offense and 117th nationally for sacks allowed. Edge: Virginia

Defensive line

Notre Dame gets to the passer more frequently than Virginia does. Standout edge rusher Isaiah Foskey is tied for seventh in the country with nine sacks to average one sack per game. UVa has only 12 sacks as a team. Edge: Notre Dame

Linebackers

Though UVa’s defense didn’t play particularly well at BYU, it wasn’t because linebacker Nick Jackson lacked production. He tallied 16 total tackles to give himself five double-digit tackle performances this fall. Notre Dame’s Drew White and Jack Kiser have combined for 72 total tackles. Edge: Push

Secondary