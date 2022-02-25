Check out his video attached to his profile to see how darling Mark is. We cannot emphasize how sweet he... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The University of Virginia Foundation wants to add a massive new mixed-use development with up to 1,400 homes to its North Fork industrial par…
Virginia Tech's enrollment has grown 25% in the past decade. But Radford and Longwood have dropped more than 20%.
A state law prohibits statewide officials from accepting campaign donations during a regular General Assembly session, but Attorney General Jason Miyares reported receiving four large donations on Monday.
James Elliott Fitch had been set to begin a three-day trail on Feb. 16, but the case was again delayed after he requested a new attorney.
"I haven’t been around Curome in years, but we have a really rich history and he’s like a brother to me. So, it was really exciting to know that he was going to be a Wahoo.”
Attracting and retaining employees is perhaps the biggest challenge for Albemarle County, Charlottesville and the University of Virginia, offi…
Man faces charges of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a Charlottesville man.
In Virginia’s last outing, Kihei Clark struggled all game and Jayden Gardner faded in the second half. Saturday, both players — like this Cavaliers’ team — proved feisty in the face of failure, bouncing back and helping UVa fight past Miami 74-71 for a crucial win for the Cavaliers’ NCAA Tournament hopes.
The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority will sell about 16 acres of land that was once going to be a reservoir in Albemarle County, and will rai…
Charlottesville’s tree canopy is dwindling, according to a report from the city’s Tree Commission, with accelerating tree loss is higher in lo…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.