Margie Lee

“It's going to take a while to get caught back up before things get to normal.”
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in Virginia because of gasoline supply disruptions caused by a cyberattack on a key East Coast fuel pipeline.
The Charlottesville Professional Firefighters Association already functions as a union, but is not officially recognized by the city and does not have contracts.
The Rivanna Trails Foundation is petitioning the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors to move forward with a feasibility study of the path from city to the Blue Ridge Tunnel.
UPDATE: Albemarle Police announced late Wednesday that they had found the body of Wendy Lynn Hernandez, 36, of Albemarle County. Hernandez was…
Southern Development and Roudabush Gale & Associates requested a rezoning of 75.6 acres from rural areas to R-1 residential to build about 80 units for a project called Breezy Hill.
Business community has concerns
The crash occurred May 3 in Albemarle County.
A man opened fire at a birthday party in Colorado, killing six people before killing himself.
Christine Favara Anderson, 51, is charged with eight counts of wire fraud, three counts of mail fraud, one count of making a false statement and one count of concealing records in a federal investigation.