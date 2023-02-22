They say if you want to have a productive day, you need to eat a well-balanced breakfast, but it seems few have the time to do so. The only people who get well-balanced breakfasts are people like the Ewings on that TV show “Dallas” who were served extravagant morning meals at poolside while wearing monogrammed terrycloth robes. In contrast, a normal breakfast for the average middle-class American is usually three cups of coffee.

In my younger days, I enjoyed breakfasts at places with names beginning with the word “Country” or “Mama’s” or “Aunt.” The best daily specials were those that read “Country Boy’s Platter,” “Farm Boy’s Delight,” or, a personal favorite, “All You Can Eat.”

But now at 60 years if age, I have decided to be a bit more health conscious. So, this past weekend I decided that first thing Monday morning I would start my day with a well-balanced breakfast.

Monday morning arrived. I awoke and did the zombie mambo to the kitchen to fix a nutritious breakfast. As I stood there in front of the fridge, it hit me. I wasn’t sure what a well-balanced breakfast was. It had been a long time since I had turned in that fifth grade health project showing a triangle containing all the major food groups. All I could remember was cutting and pasting a lot of pictures from my mom’s “Family Circle” and “Ladies Home Journal” magazines to a big piece of poster board.

I remembered something about a dairy group. So, I began my quest for the well-balanced breakfast by getting a brand new carton of milk from the fridge. I held the container upright in one hand and tried to open it with the other. I bent the slick cardboard flaps back and forth and back and forth again. I yanked and pulled. Nothing. I pulled and yanked. Nothing. I cursed under my breath and put the carton on the counter for better leverage—so much leverage that I catapulted the carton off the counter and onto the floor. I didn’t cry. After all, it was only spilt milk.

I went on to the bread and cereal group. I retrieved a box of cereal made from a dehydrated acre of wheat and barley. I ripped the top of the box off with a crowbar. I found the plastic bag inside the box that held the cereal. I grabbed the top ends of the bag and tried to pull them apart. Who sealed these flaps with Crazy Glue? I pulled and yanked and pulled some more. Moses had an easier time parting the Red Sea.

Exasperated, I resorted to scissors. I cut the flaps, poured the cereal into a bowl, but then remembered the only way I was going to put milk on this fibrous food was to wring it out of the paper towels I had thrown into the trash can after wiping it up off the floor. I poured the cereal back into the plastic bag inside the box, but then found it difficult to fold the flaps down since I had mutilated them earlier with a crowbar.

I moved on to the fruit group. I located a brand-new jar of Smucker’s strawberry jam. I tried to open it. I strained until I felt a vein burst in my temple. I even used a rubber jar opener that had been thrown from a float in the Scottsville Fourth of July parade. No good. I can usually open any jar from Duke’s to Vlassic, but it was just too early in the morning. I hadn’t had my coffee yet.

I moved on to the meat group. Using the scissors, I snipped the end off the plastic bologna package. To my surprise, it easily opened. It easily opened, but closing it was another thing. I never could get the blue ridge and the yellow groove of the package to create a nice green airtight seal. After a few tries, I tossed the unsealed package of bologna into the vegetable bin at the bottom of the fridge.

About that time, the bread on which I was planning to spread the strawberry jam popped up from the toaster. Simultaneously, the light bulb in my head went off. Eureka. There was one food group I hadn’t considered. The vegetable group. Now a bean is a vegetable, right? And coffee originates from a bean. So, there you are. I fixed myself a cup of coffee. A second and finally a third. I wasn’t drinking coffee at all. I was having three helpings from the vegetable group.

Finding time for a well-balanced breakfast can be a difficult task. The only thing more difficult is trying to open the doggone packages and containers so you can get to your well-balanced breakfast.

Make sure your breakfast is nutritious and uncomplicated—high in fiber and low in stress. I’d suggest you get rid of any item whose packaging might frustrate you early in the morning. But of course, that would involve pulling a new trash bag off the roll and we all know how difficult it is to figure out which end is the end we open.