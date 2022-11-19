 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Magnum

Magnum

Likes other friendly dogs. Primary Color: Tan Secondary Color: Black Weight: 76.5lbs Age: 1yrs 6mths 0wks View on PetFinder

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert