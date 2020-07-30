Shirley Ann Woodward 78, of Madison, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, in Orange. Born on March 17, 1942, in Charlottesville, she was the daughter of the late Dan Lucian Gallihugh and Lizzie Lee Morris Gallihugh and wife of the late James Hoover Woodward. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Ranzel Lee Gallihugh and Marshall Earl Gallihugh. She is survived by three daughters, Mary Ann Stillions and husband, Charles, of Alexandria, Peggy Sue Kalwaytis and husband, Steve, of Unionville, and Patsy Elaine Dodson and husband, Bobby, of Brightwood; three sons, James Michael Woodward of Madison, Jesse Lee Woodward and wife, Joyce, of Madison, and Lester Lee Woodward and wife, Barbara, of Madison; one brother, Daniel E. Gallihugh and wife, Sandra, of Lynchburg; one sister, Elizabeth S. Mellon of Romney, W.Va.; one sister-in-law, Irma R. Gallihugh of Dublin, Va., numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren. A funeral service was held 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Preddy Funeral Home Chapel in Madison, conducted by Pastor Josh Shifflett with interment in Madison Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family received friends on Monday, July 27, 2020, from 2 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Preddy Funeral Home

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Woodward as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries