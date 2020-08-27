Phyllis Ann Rice Woodward, 80, of Rochelle, Va., passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at her home. She was born on September 22, 1939, to the late Watha Caudill Rice and Francis Alma Tate Rice. She was preceded in death by a brother, William Rice; and two sisters, Evelyn Schubert and Barbara Sue Woods. She retired from Comdial in Charlottesville, Va. and was a member of Bethel Chapel in Clendinin, Giles County, Va. She is survived by her husband, Harold Ross Woodward; daughter, Pamela A. Hess and husband, Steve, of Ruckersville, Va.; sons, Harold R. Woodward Jr. and wife, Susan and Ronald W. Woodward and wife, Honey, all of Madison, Va.; brother, Donald Rice of Peterstown, W.Va.; sisters, Janice Nancy Thompson and husband, Johnny, of Homosassa, Fla., and Naomi Jean Nuzzo and husband, Louie, of Sofia, N.C.; grandchildren, Patrick James Hess, Paige Lillian Hess, Michael Shane Woodward, Lauren Ashleigh Woodward, Amber Hubbard, Andrew Allee, Ashleigh Rievers, Alyssa Allee, Addison Allee, Abram Allee and Abigail Allee; and great-grandchildren, Alexander James Hess, Chloe Hubbard, Kinsley Hubbard, Ada Rievers, Theodore Rievers, and Matthew Foley. A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020, at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison, with interment in Rochelle Christian Church Cemetery. The Rev. Gregory Compton officiated. The family received friends one hour before the service, from 1 until 2 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911.
