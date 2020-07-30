March 19, 1937 - July 20, 2020 The Rev. Harry Daniel White, 83, of Orange, passed away on Monday July 20, 2020, at the Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. Born on March 19, 1937 in Madison County, he was a son of the late Harry Lee and Anne Harrison White, and was also preceded in death by his two brothers, Robert W. "Bob" White, and Arthur O. "Buck" White. He was a member of the Orange Church of the Nazarene and an U.S. Army veteran. He was a retired minister, he also built Orange Church of the Nazarene, pastored for 16 years at two other Churches in Louisa and Danville, worked for the telephone company, built a number of houses, and was the owner and operator of Danny's Grocery during the 1980's He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judith Myers White of Orange; a daughter, Judith L. White-Thurber and husband, James, of Gordonsville; a son, CSM Retired Timothy Daniel White and wife, Anna, of Colonial Heights; two sisters, Jean White Tatum and Minnie E. "Betty " White Wells, both of Orange; sisters-in-law, Juanita White of Orange, and Betty Myers of Culpeper; and grandchildren, Nathan Daniel White and Joshua Lee White and wife, Mimi. Graveside services were held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Walkers United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Tony Martin officiating. Military honors were observed. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hope Community Church of the Nazarene, 2002 Orange Road, Culpeper, VA 22701. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is in charge of arrangements. Preddy Funeral Home P.O. Box 321, Orange, VA 22960
