Marilyn Dalhart Gibbs Seale, 92, of Madison, Va., passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Countryside Assisted Living. She was born on November 15, 1927, to the late Bernard Scott Gibbs and Cornelia Catherine Estes Gibbs. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Homer Vernon Seale Jr.; son, Barry Kevin Seale; grandson, Christopher Daegan Seale; brothers, Ray Gibbs, Bernard (Bunny) Gibbs, and Jimmy Gibbs; and sisters, Katherine G. Clore and Anna G. Jones. Marilyn was a member of Beth Car Baptist Church in Madison. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Seale Dawson of Madison; sons, Ronald G. Seale of Madison, and Michael O. Seale and wife, Stephanie, of Brightwood; daughter-in-law, Margaret L. Seale of Rochelle; grandchildren, Mary-Katherine D. Sheads and husband, Charlie, William Jamison Dawson, Barry Kevin Seale Jr., Ashley S. Michalski and husband, Steven, Trevor Seale, Braden Seale, and Wyatt Seale; and great-grandchildren, Katerina Sheads, Caleb Sheads, Carson Sheads, Cashel Sheads, Leiland Seale, and Lucas Michalski. A service will be held at a later date.
