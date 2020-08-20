Elsie Delf Morgan, 88, of Brightwood, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at her daughter-in-law's home. She was born on March 23, 1932, to the late William Edward Delf and Sarah Elizabeth Edwards Delf. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Clifton Morgan Jr.; two sons, William Clifton Morgan III and Warren E. Morgan; granddaughter, Melissa Sue Morgan; and great-granddaughters, Haley Dawn Collier and Kaitlyn Angel Mills. Elsie, her husband, and sons owned a trucking and hauling company for many years. She was also a caregiver to many elderly folks and a member of Bethel Baptist Church. Elsie's family was her world. She is survived by her son, Alan Douglas Morgan Sr.; daughter-in-law, Deborah Morgan; sister, Patricia Delf Olinger and husband, Nick; brother, Frederick Gene Delf and wife, Linda; grandchildren, Brenda Mills and husband, Albert, Nita Collier and husband, Scott, Thomas Morgan and wife, Kate, Amanda Lamb and husband, Haywood, Alan Morgan Jr., Fannie Hurt and husband, Charles, Christine Morgan, and Lisa Morgan; great-grandchildren, Ryan and Hunter Collier, Jaymes Dodson, Breanna Tompkins, Lynnwood, William, Lillianna, and Gracelyn Lamb; Isabel and Faith Mills., Beretta and Charles Hurt, Carlee and Lane Morgan, Kelly, A.J., Nathan, Jeremiah Morgan, Dylan Clore and Jessie Helmick, Kaelyn Caudill; and one nephew, Michael Olinger and his wife, Caryn. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Bethel Baptist Church, Reva, Va., with the Rev. Adam Meisberger officiating. Interment was held at Robinson River Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Preddy Funeral Home Chapel in Madison.
