Leroy Odie Leathers, 73, of Etlan, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at his residence. He was born on March 19, 1947, in Madison County, and was the son of the late Chester Louis Leathers Sr. and Jessie Woodrow Smith Leathers. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Roberta Clift. He is survived by his brother, Chester Leathers Jr. of Brightwood; sisters, Anna Waugh of Reva, Virginia, Dodson of Madison, Gloria Knighting and husband, Bobby, of Banco, Betty Edwards and husband, Jesse, of Culpeper; and close friends, William Hurt and Family and Lois Smith. A graveside funeral service was held 11 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at Etlan Cemetery with Russell "Bud" Alger officiating.

