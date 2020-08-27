Leroy Odie Leathers, 73, of Etlan, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at his residence. He was born on March 19, 1947, in Madison County, and was the son of the late Chester Louis Leathers Sr. and Jessie Woodrow Smith Leathers. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Roberta Clift. He is survived by his brother, Chester Leathers Jr. of Brightwood; sisters, Anna Waugh of Reva, Virginia, Dodson of Madison, Gloria Knighting and husband, Bobby, of Banco, Betty Edwards and husband, Jesse, of Culpeper; and close friends, William Hurt and Family and Lois Smith. A graveside funeral service was held 11 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at Etlan Cemetery with Russell "Bud" Alger officiating.
To plant a tree in memory of Leroy Leathers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.